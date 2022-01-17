18 Quirky Bollywood Movies You Must See If You’re Tired Of Watching Junk

If you are tired of watching nonsensical Bollywood movies and silly characters, then these smart and quirky Bollywood movies are going to give you a good break. These Bollywood films are timeless and ingenious. Thanks to brave creators, Bollywood has given us some of the best films that could have a profound impact on our lives. We hope Bollywood appreciates these films and gives us more meaningful films, rather than giving us sexist, misogynistic, patriarchal films and characters!

Here are some of the smartest and quirkiest Bollywood movies you shouldn’t miss:

1. Massaan (2015)

Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Vicky Kaushal

Along the Ganges in India, four people face prejudice, a strict moral code and a punitive caste system as they deal with personal tragedies. Beautifully written and directed, with top-notch performances, this is a must-watch movie!

2. The Blue Umbrella (2005)

Pankaj Kapur, Shreya Sharma, Deepak Dobriyal

Vishal Bharadwaj is the master of adaptations. Based on the short story by Ruskin Bonds, the story captures the simple life of a small hill town and tells the story of a girl whose favorite blue umbrella is stolen. Not only is the little girl adorable but a great performance by Pankaj Kapoor makes the film extraordinary.

3. Andhadun (2018)

Ayushmann Khurrana, Taboo, Radhika Apt

This film revolves around a series of mysterious, life-altering events for a blind pianist, who must report a crime he should technically know nothing about.

4. Jai Bhim (2021)

Suriya, Lijo Mol Jose, Manikandan

When a tribal man is arrested for an alleged theft, his wife turns to a human rights lawyer to help bring justice.

5. Black Friday (2004)

Kay Kay Menon, Pavan Malhotra

This amazing film, by Anurag Kashyap, is based on the investigations following the serial bombings of 1993. With brilliant performances and direction, this film is a must-watch.

6. Pain (2006)

Ayesha Takia, Gul Panag

A simple but powerful film of two simple women, very different from each other but linked by a tragedy. The film beautifully shows how they build their friendship. Showcasing how women are treated in urban and rural areas, Dor is a film about a widow’s struggle.

7. Gulaal (2009)

Kay Kay Menon, Raj Singh Chaudhary

Anurag Kashyap is the master creator of quirky films. The film tells the story of a law student who witnesses deceptions, homicides and crimes after being elected general secretary of his college.

8. Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008)

Paresh Rawal, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan

A moving portrayal of the 2006 Mumbai bombings, this Indian drama follows the interconnected stories of several unknowns. The cast is just perfect and you would miss it a lot if you haven’t watched this movie yet!

9. Lakshya (2004)

Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta

Very few quirky movies feature a popular hero among the masses. It’s one of those movies that established Hrithik as a brilliant actor and more. It also proved that Farhan Akhtar is an even more brilliant director. It’s the story of a grown man, unemployed and worthless who joins the army and turns over a new leaf.

10. Udaan (2010)

Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy, Manjot Singh

With brilliant storytelling, Udaan will leave you spellbound and amazed. The film tells the story of a 16-year-old boy, who is expelled from his school and returns home to his violent and oppressive father. No one can play the role of ultra-strict father better than Ronit Roy and Rohan’s journey of freedom is a must.

11. The Lunch Box (2013)

Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin, Nimrat Kaur

This brilliant film tells the simple story in the most amazing way. The film tells the story of two people whose paths cross due to a poor delivery. With brilliant performances from Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin and Nimrat Kaur, this film is a must see!

12. One Wednesday (2008)

Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Jimmy Shergill

This fantastic film is about a case that haunts a retired policeman, the case of a man and a Wednesday.

13.Swades (2004)

Sharukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi

Another quirky and brilliant film with a famous star! The film tells the story of a successful Indian scientist, who returns to an Indian village to take his nanny to America with him and in the process rediscovers his roots. The films show life in rural India and honestly, in the end, will give you hope.

14.Stanley Dabba (2011)

Partho A. Gupte, Numaan Sheikh, Abhishek Reddy

If you think this is a kid’s movie, throw your preconceptions out the window. This beautiful film revolves around a teacher who forces students to share their tiffins with him and forbids one of them from entering the school until they bring their own Tiffin.

15. Maqbool (2003)

Irrfan Khan, Tabou, Pankaj Kapur

The brilliant Mumbai underworld adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Vishal Bharadwaj’s fantasy film is a must-watch.

16. Mr. and Mrs. Iyer (2002)

Rahul Bose, Konkana Sen Sharma

Not really famous, but a great movie that Indian cinema has produced. The story of a devout Hindu woman who protects a Muslim man when communal riots break out. With excellent performances from Rahul Bose and Konkana Sen Sharma, you cannot miss watching this movie.

17. I Am Kalam (2010)

Gulshan Grover, Harsh Mayar, Pitobash

This beautiful and touching film is about a boy who calls himself Kalam in hopes of one day becoming like Abdul Kalam. Capturing the history of impoverished India and the struggles of the uneducated masses, this film is a must-watch.

18. Iqbal (2005)

Shreyas Talpade, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad

This essential film tells the story of a deaf and mute boy who is passionate about cricket.

Did we forget pearls? Let us know in the comments!