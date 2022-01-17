Entertainment
18 Quirky Bollywood Movies You Must See If You’re Tired Of Watching Junk
If you are tired of watching nonsensical Bollywood movies and silly characters, then these smart and quirky Bollywood movies are going to give you a good break. These Bollywood films are timeless and ingenious. Thanks to brave creators, Bollywood has given us some of the best films that could have a profound impact on our lives. We hope Bollywood appreciates these films and gives us more meaningful films, rather than giving us sexist, misogynistic, patriarchal films and characters!
Here are some of the smartest and quirkiest Bollywood movies you shouldn’t miss:
ADVERTISEMENT – KEEP READING BELOW
1. Massaan (2015)
Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Vicky Kaushal
Along the Ganges in India, four people face prejudice, a strict moral code and a punitive caste system as they deal with personal tragedies. Beautifully written and directed, with top-notch performances, this is a must-watch movie!
ADVERTISEMENT – KEEP READING BELOW
2. The Blue Umbrella (2005)
Pankaj Kapur, Shreya Sharma, Deepak Dobriyal
Vishal Bharadwaj is the master of adaptations. Based on the short story by Ruskin Bonds, the story captures the simple life of a small hill town and tells the story of a girl whose favorite blue umbrella is stolen. Not only is the little girl adorable but a great performance by Pankaj Kapoor makes the film extraordinary.
3. Andhadun (2018)
Ayushmann Khurrana, Taboo, Radhika Apt
This film revolves around a series of mysterious, life-altering events for a blind pianist, who must report a crime he should technically know nothing about.
ADVERTISEMENT – KEEP READING BELOW
4. Jai Bhim (2021)
Suriya, Lijo Mol Jose, Manikandan
When a tribal man is arrested for an alleged theft, his wife turns to a human rights lawyer to help bring justice.
ADVERTISEMENT – KEEP READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT – KEEP READING BELOW
5. Black Friday (2004)
Kay Kay Menon, Pavan Malhotra
This amazing film, by Anurag Kashyap, is based on the investigations following the serial bombings of 1993. With brilliant performances and direction, this film is a must-watch.
ADVERTISEMENT – KEEP READING BELOW
6. Pain (2006)
Ayesha Takia, Gul Panag
A simple but powerful film of two simple women, very different from each other but linked by a tragedy. The film beautifully shows how they build their friendship. Showcasing how women are treated in urban and rural areas, Dor is a film about a widow’s struggle.
7. Gulaal (2009)
Kay Kay Menon, Raj Singh Chaudhary
Anurag Kashyap is the master creator of quirky films. The film tells the story of a law student who witnesses deceptions, homicides and crimes after being elected general secretary of his college.
ADVERTISEMENT – KEEP READING BELOW
ADVERTISEMENT – KEEP READING BELOW
8. Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008)
Paresh Rawal, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan
A moving portrayal of the 2006 Mumbai bombings, this Indian drama follows the interconnected stories of several unknowns. The cast is just perfect and you would miss it a lot if you haven’t watched this movie yet!
9. Lakshya (2004)
Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta
Very few quirky movies feature a popular hero among the masses. It’s one of those movies that established Hrithik as a brilliant actor and more. It also proved that Farhan Akhtar is an even more brilliant director. It’s the story of a grown man, unemployed and worthless who joins the army and turns over a new leaf.
10. Udaan (2010)
Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy, Manjot Singh
With brilliant storytelling, Udaan will leave you spellbound and amazed. The film tells the story of a 16-year-old boy, who is expelled from his school and returns home to his violent and oppressive father. No one can play the role of ultra-strict father better than Ronit Roy and Rohan’s journey of freedom is a must.
ADVERTISEMENT – KEEP READING BELOW
11. The Lunch Box (2013)
Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin, Nimrat Kaur
This brilliant film tells the simple story in the most amazing way. The film tells the story of two people whose paths cross due to a poor delivery. With brilliant performances from Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin and Nimrat Kaur, this film is a must see!
ADVERTISEMENT – KEEP READING BELOW
12. One Wednesday (2008)
Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Jimmy Shergill
This fantastic film is about a case that haunts a retired policeman, the case of a man and a Wednesday.
13.Swades (2004)
Sharukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi
Another quirky and brilliant film with a famous star! The film tells the story of a successful Indian scientist, who returns to an Indian village to take his nanny to America with him and in the process rediscovers his roots. The films show life in rural India and honestly, in the end, will give you hope.
ADVERTISEMENT – KEEP READING BELOW
14.Stanley Dabba (2011)
Partho A. Gupte, Numaan Sheikh, Abhishek Reddy
If you think this is a kid’s movie, throw your preconceptions out the window. This beautiful film revolves around a teacher who forces students to share their tiffins with him and forbids one of them from entering the school until they bring their own Tiffin.
15. Maqbool (2003)
Irrfan Khan, Tabou, Pankaj Kapur
The brilliant Mumbai underworld adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Vishal Bharadwaj’s fantasy film is a must-watch.
ADVERTISEMENT – KEEP READING BELOW
16. Mr. and Mrs. Iyer (2002)
Rahul Bose, Konkana Sen Sharma
Not really famous, but a great movie that Indian cinema has produced. The story of a devout Hindu woman who protects a Muslim man when communal riots break out. With excellent performances from Rahul Bose and Konkana Sen Sharma, you cannot miss watching this movie.
17. I Am Kalam (2010)
Gulshan Grover, Harsh Mayar, Pitobash
This beautiful and touching film is about a boy who calls himself Kalam in hopes of one day becoming like Abdul Kalam. Capturing the history of impoverished India and the struggles of the uneducated masses, this film is a must-watch.
ADVERTISEMENT – KEEP READING BELOW
18. Iqbal (2005)
Shreyas Talpade, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad
This essential film tells the story of a deaf and mute boy who is passionate about cricket.
Did we forget pearls? Let us know in the comments!
Sources
2/ https://www.iforher.com/life-culture/movies-tv/intelligent-offbeat-bollywood-movies/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022