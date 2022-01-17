Andrew Garfield Kept His ‘Spider-Man’ Return A Secret From Emma Stone





Andrew Garfield kept his Spider-Man: No Coming Home return a secret from his former co-star Emma Stone. For an entire year, Oscar-nominated Andrew Garfield had to keep one of Hollywood’s worst-kept secrets to himself: the fact that he would make his triumphant return as his version of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Coming Home. In the film, he would join the screen with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire on an epic adventure that brings together three generations of Spider-Men at once. To preserve secrets, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios opted to keep Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire out of marketing materials. Since secrecy was paramount to Spider-Man: No Coming Home, Andrew Garfield, in particular, sought to keep all he could to himself. In fact, he even kept him away from some of his closest friends and family, including his former The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone. In a new appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Andrew Garfield was asked if Emma Stone and/or Marc Webb knew about his comeback. In the case of whether Emma Stone knew about it or not, he revealed that he even hid the surprises from her: “Emma kept texting me. She was like, ‘Are you into this new Spider Man movie?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!’ She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me,’ And like, honestly… I continued, even with her, it’s hilarious. And then she saw it and thought, ‘You’re a jerk!’ » The length with which Andrew Garfield had to preserve secrets for an entire year before the film’s release is indicative of his dedication to giving audiences a chance to enjoy the surprises that lay ahead. The fact that he was even willing to keep this secret from Emma Stone is also quite fascinating, especially since there were rumors that she might have returned for the film as well. Here is the synopsis of Spider-Man: No Coming Home: “For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, the identity of our friendly neighborhood hero is revealed, bringing his superhero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and endangering those he loves the most. When he asks Doctor Stranges for help in restoring his secret, the spell opens a hole in their world, unleashing the most powerful villains to ever fight a Spider-Man in any universe. Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, one that will forever alter not only his own future, but also the future of the multiverse. Directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Marvels No coming home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, JB Smoove, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, with Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Hardy. Spider-Man: No Coming Homeis currently playing in theaters. Stay tuned for all the news on Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone’s futurein other versions to come, and be sure tosubscribeon the Heroic Hollywood YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: Happy Sad Confused

