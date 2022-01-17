Connie Britton had COVID-19 | Entertainment

Entertainment
Connie Britton “just got over” COVID-19.
The 54-year-old actress was blessed with a ‘mild’ case of the virus but admitted it was difficult trying to maintain a distance from her 10-year-old son Eyob to prevent him from also contract.
She wrote on Instagram: “I just got over COVID. Usually I’m pretty private but I wanted to share a bit of my experience with you all, especially if you’re a parent trying to deal with keeping your little negatives in. the same house, or vice versa. Because whooo it wasn’t easy. When I tested positive, I called my doctor in a panic and he broke it down for me. Masks. If you’re both masked and avoid face-to-face contact, this can prevent the virus from spreading.
“Of course, avoiding face-to-face contact with your 10-year-old is no small feat (I can’t imagine if I had a real little one!). I basically stayed in my room (here seen with Merle, who along with my 2 other dogs was great company) and told Yoby that the kitchen was off limits and then I could go in masked and cook meals for the two of us to eat in separate rooms.
“Honestly the worst part was not being able to hug or even make close eye contact with my son who has spent 1/5 of his life now upended by this pandemic. Kids, and all of us, live in fear of this thing for 2 years. And now mom has it!! And he might have it! So scary. (sic)”
The ‘Friday Night Lights’ actress has urged people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already because she believes it’s what has kept her symptoms mild and prevented her son from contracting the virus .
She continued, “Which brings me to my other point. So many lives have been lost, families have been devastated, so much fear and pain and loss because of this thing. I’m vaccinated and strengthened and my case was so mild, if it wasn’t COVID I wouldn’t have missed a day of work. I was so thankful that I feared the damage, especially to the lungs, that a bad case of COVID can do.
“It was the thing we’d been running away from in fear for 2 years. But I believe my vaccines made it softer. And my son’s vaccines protected him and made it possible for him to go to school. school after initial isolation as long as he was masked and remained negative, which was so much better for him than walking around a house trying to avoid his mother like the literal plague!
“Please do everything you can to keep your immune system strong, stay in mask and get vaccinated. That’s our job right now. And do it especially for those who have to work, then return home and keep their children safe. Let’s help each other be healthy and well.(sic)”
