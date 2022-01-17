When Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bare back angered Shiv Sena and she responded to their offer to give her a saree





Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most beautiful and talented divas in Bollywood history. Bebo, who enjoys a large following worldwide, has also been repeatedly targeted for her bold personality in her films as well as in real life. Well, did you know that the Shiv Sena Party once decided to give the actress a saree after her daring Kurbaan poster came out in 2009? Read on to find out what happened back then and how the Jab We Met actress reacted to the situation. Below is everything you need to know about deets! It was back in 2009 when the Shiv Sena political party targeted Kareena Kapoor Khan for the daring poster photo shoot for her film Kurbaan. For those unaware, the movie poster showed Kareena flashing her bare back and posing with her husband Saif Ali Khan (who was also half-naked). Expressing anger over the bold poster, Shiv Sena party district Vibhagpramukh Jitendra Janawale said, "We will soon visit Kareena's residence and present her with a saree." Later, at a promotional event for the movie Kurban, Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to Shiv Sena's comment saying that she hadn't received any sarees yet but would like to have a good one. She said, "I haven't received a saree yet but I hope it will be beautiful." Later, while responding to claims that the poster was vulgar, Kareena said, "I don't find anything wrong with the poster. I think it's very aesthetic. Good road queen! isn't she the coolest? Meanwhile, Kurban was a director of Rensil D'Silva and the plot revolved around Avantika, who is a teacher and has a love life with a man she loves and thinks knows everything. But things go awry when she learns that she was just a pawn in a game. The film released on November 20, 2009 starred Kareena alongside her husband, Saif Ali Khan. The film also features actors like Om Puri, Kirron Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza in the lead role. On the work side, Kareena Kapoor Khan will return to the big screen alongside Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is set to hit theaters on April 14, 2022.

