Joss Whedon Addresses Justice League Controversies, Slams Cast, Calls Ray Fisher ‘Bad Actor’





After years of allegations being leveled against writer-director Joss Whedon for such despicable acts as on-set sexual abuse or racism, the cabin in the woods Helmer took it upon himself to sit down for a multi-day interview where he addresses nearly all of the accusations leveled against him by his ex-wife and former cast members. The interview opens up tough questioning about his alleged abuse of buffy the vampire slayer co-star Charisma Carpenter, his verbal abuse of female writers, and the admitted affairs he had with fans and journalists. But these are the passages regarding his controversial stint on Warner Bros. Justice League which are the subject of this article. We advise you to read the entire article. By the time the interview with New York Magazine (via Apple News), goes to Justice League, Joss Whedon describes his decision to try to “fix” the cut of Zack Snyder’s film for Warner Bros. as one of his biggest regrets. The article echoes explanations for on-set dissatisfaction shared by DC and Zack Snyder fans for years: that Snyder encouraged improvisation in his actors, while Whedon expected them to buy into his script. ; That Gal Gadot pushed back on Whedon’s writing, and the director insulted her. A crew member recalling their time on set claims that Whedon said he had never worked with “a rougher bunch of people” than the Justice League to throw. And in trying to clarify his disconnect with Gadot, Whedon told New York Magazine: English is not her first language and I tend to be annoying and flowery in my speech. Gal Gadot responded to this by telling NY Magazine that she “fully understood” everything the director was trying to convey. Finally, the interview turns to the accusations made against Whedon by Justice League co-star Ray Fisher, who said the director abused his power while filming reshoots and was turned on by Warner Bros. executives calling out Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Whedon doesn’t directly address those accusations, though he does explain why Fisher’s performance as Cyborg — which Zack Snyder called the film’s “heart” — was cut from the 2017 theatrical release. Justice League. Whedon says in the article that Cyborg’s story “logically made no sense” and would have qualified Fisher for misbehavior. He claims to have had friendly conversations with Fisher about the changes he wanted to make and claims that none of Fisher’s claims to the media were “neither true nor worth discussing”. In conclusion, Whedon told New York Magazine: We are talking about a malevolent force. We’re talking about a bad actor both ways. New York Magazine claims to have contacted Ray Fisher multiple times with interview requests, but they say the actor has not responded. Snyder fans are already taking to social media to defend Fisher and declaring Whedon “done” after the interview. Posts like this flooded Twitter as the latest rounds of details regarding this back-and-forth surfaced. There may never be a proper resolution to the events that happened on the Justice League reshoots, though Snyder fans can at least claim a creative victory because their efforts to get the Snyder Cut out of the film culminated in an HBO Max premiere in March 2021.

