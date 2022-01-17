Review: SEX, LIES AND BETRAYAL





Are you after a night of intrigue, beauty, betrayal and debauchery? Given current world events, I’m sure the answer is yes! JTM productions presentation of Sex, Lies and Betrayal – Memoirs of a Hollywood Star is the show for you. Produced, written and directed by Margaret Fisk AM and starring Karla Hillam, this 60-minute all-girl cabaret is stylized in the film noir genre and appears to be based on the real-life events of an actress in ‘Tinseltown’ during “age Golden”. While we’re introduced to her simply as “Miss Nightingale”, we can’t help but be intrigued as to who this “femme fatale” really was… I was lucky enough to witness ‘Miss Nightingale’ reading her wickedly indulgent memoir aloud, on a balmy Melbourne summer evening, upstairs in the art-deco City Hall Room at Tusk High Bar in Windsor. Given the current wave of Omicron and the number of people having to self-isolate, I wasn’t sure that myself and my “plus one” would be the only people going out! However when I arrived this did not seem to be the case as St Precent’s Chapel was still buzzing. The couples already upstairs in the ‘Great Gatsby’ style bar seemed very happy to enjoy a delightfully delicious pre-show dinner, albeit in a COVID-19 safe manner. As the show begins and the lights in the bar go down, Hillam enters, walking down the bar and heading to the stage, while strongly encapsulating the essence and soul of “Miss Nightingale”. In doing so, she transports her audience into the early hours of the morning, where “everything goes” and where secrets seem easy to reveal! Design by Christina Logan-Bell and lighting by Jason Bovaird really help create a 1940s film noir atmosphere and a stunning red wig by Tamed by Trent Ashley, and make-up by Brett Michael Artistry, make Hillam a true Hollywood star. Hillam’s vocals fit perfectly with Cole Porter’s light and whimsical songs “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and “Love for Sale”, as well as other jazz standards, such as “Nature Boy “. The incorporation of other, more modern songs into the cabaret, however, had a somewhat more “hit and miss” effect. Hillam’s rendition of Christina Aguilera’s “Mercy On Me” and David Geuetta and Sia’s “Titanium” didn’t seem to sit comfortably in her vocal range. In Hillam’s defense, she wasn’t helped much by the audio system, which seemed to be overpowered by her belt, resulting in distorted sound. Hillam’s rendition of Evanescence’s “My Immortal” and Sara Bareilles’ “She Used To Be Mine” packed a mighty emotional punch, however, giving “Miss Nightingale” depth. The use of both modern songs and contextually appropriate jazz standards throughout the performance helped support the emotional undertones of Fisk’s narrative writing well, while allowing his pen work to flow. flourish with a flirtatious and titillating nature, which suits this cabaret well. Sex, Lies and Betrayal – Memoirs of a Hollywood Star has another performance in Melbourne on Friday January 21, 2022, so get in quick! To book a ticket, visit www.eventbrite.com.au/e/sex-lies-betrayal-tickets-214455170187

For more information about JTM Productions, please visit jtmproductions.com.au

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.broadwayworld.com/australia-melbourne/article/BWW-Review-SEX-LIES-BETRAYAL-MEMOIRS-OF-A-HOLLYWOOD-STAR-at-Tusk-High-Bar-20220117 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos