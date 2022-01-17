Bollywood actor Salman Khan sues former neighbor for defamation

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has filed a defamation suit against his former neighbor for his remarks against him.

An Indian news agency reported that the Dabangg The star has sued Ketan Kakkar over alleged defamation statements made in a YouTube interview.

The prosecution requested that all kinds of content against their online client be removed.

Ketan Kakkar is said to be a resident of Mumbai and owns land near the actors’ farm in Panvel.

Two others, along with social media platforms such as Google, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, were included in the defamation lawsuit.

Defense attorneys said they did not research the case properly because they received case documents a day before the hearing.

Defense lawyer Abha Singh added that the suspect should be given more time if the Bollywood star waits a month to file a defamation suit.

Snake bite wound

Recently, the actor was bitten by a non-venomous snake on his farm and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

According to Indian media, the Khan was rushed to a private hospital in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai after being bitten by a snake at his Panvel farm in the early hours of Sunday.

He was declared out of danger and released from hospital after six hours of treatment.

