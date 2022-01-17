Joss Whedon: I didn’t threaten Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher “a bad actor”

Filmmaker Joss Whedon has broken his silence over multiple allegations of misconduct on his part on productions he oversaw, including the 2017 film “Justice League” and his influential TV series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

In a long interview with the New York magazine published on Monday, Whedon has denied Gal Gadot’s allegation that he ‘threatened’ his career while working on ‘Justice League,’ which Whedon took over after original director Zack Snyder pulled out of the film following a family tragedy.

“I don’t threaten people. Who do this ? Whedon said in New York. “English is not his first language, and I tend to be flowery boring in my speech.” Whedon said he told Gadot she should tie her body to a train track before he cut a scene she wanted to delete, and that Gadot misunderstood Whedon was threatening to tie her to a railroad track. lane instead. Gadot’s response in the story: “I understood perfectly.”

Whedon is less forgiving in his assessment of Ray Fisher. The actor’s July 2020 allegation that Whedon’s behavior on ‘Justice League’ was ‘rude, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable’ was the spark that led to the collapse of Whedon’s career . In December 2020, Warner Bros. said an investigation into Fisher’s allegations had resulted in unspecified “corrective action” – weeks after HBO announced Whedon was stepping down as executive producer of “The Nevers”.

Fisher too alleged in an October Forbes interview, he was told that Whedon lightened an actor of color in ‘Justice League’ because he didn’t like the skin tone – which Forbes later retracted . In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published April 2021, after the release of the four-hour cut of Snyder’s “Justice League” on HBO Max, Fisher alleged that when he tried to voice his concerns about his character, Cyborg, being downsized in the version of two hours of Whedon’s film, Whedon told him, “I feel like I’m taking notes right now, and I don’t like taking notes from anyone, not even Robert Downey Jr.”

In New York, Whedon says he brightened up the whole movie, including all the actors’ faces, and spoke with Fisher for hours about his changes. He says he drastically cut Fisher’s screen time because Cyborg’s storyline “logically didn’t make sense” and Fisher’s performance was lacking. He denied Fisher’s allegations, saying none were “true or worth discussing”. Instead, Whedon claimed that Fisher’s actions were done in bad faith, intended to smear Whedon’s reputation to replenish Snyder’s before the release of the Snyder Cut.

“We’re talking about a malevolent force,” Whedon said. “We’re talking about a bad actor both ways.”

Representatives for Fisher did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Variety. However, Fisher directly acknowledged and refuted Whedon’s new claims via his official Twitter late Monday morning.

“Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after…” Fisher wrote. “Rather than address all the lies and antics today, I will celebrate the legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow the work continues.”

Fisher’s allegations were followed in February 2021 by actor Charisma Carpenter’s allegation that Whedon was “cruelly flippant” towards her while making “Buffy” and its spin-off series “Angel,” including the dealing with being fat after she got pregnant and asking if she was “going to keep it”. Several other cast members from those shows, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz, and Eliza Dushku, expressed support for Carpenter and a subsequent investigation by Variety supported the actor’s story. Several people who worked on both shows said Whedon created a “cult of personality” and behaved with contempt and belittlement towards employees who displeased him. A person with direct production knowledge of “Buffy” confirmed to Variety Michelle Trachtenberg’s claim on Instagram that there was a “rule” that she couldn’t be alone with Whedon.

Whedon told New York he was “not courteous” to Carpenter when she told him she was pregnant, but he denied ever calling her fat. “Most of my experiences with Charisma have been delightful and charming,” Whedon said. “She struggled with her lines at times, but no one could hit a punchline harder than her.”

As for Trachtenberg’s allegation, Whedon said he had no idea what it was.

The New York story also contains several new allegations of workplace misconduct by Whedon. A member of the “Buffy” production team claimed that Whedon and one of the show’s cast were rolling around on the floor in his office making out, bumping into his chair.

Whedon admitted to the affair with the actor, but said the story “seems fake” because he “lived in terror” that his affairs would be discovered.

“Buffy” costume designer Cynthia Bergstrom said that during Season 5 of the show, Whedon and Gellar got into an argument over a costume in front of her. “I was like, ‘Joss, let’s just dress her up,'” Bergstrom said. “He grabbed my arm and dug his fingers in until his fingernails imprinted the skin and I said, ‘You’re hurting me.'”

Whedon said he didn’t “believe” Bergstrom’s story: “I know I would get angry, but I’ve never been physical with people.”

And Erin Shade, who worked as an assistant on the ABC series ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,’ which Whedon co-created, said Whedon engaged her in a secret relationship when she was 23 and he was 49. years, including paying him $2,500 to watch him write at his house over the weekend, as long as she hid the relationship from her bosses.

Whedon said he “should have handled the situation better”.