Opening of Black Rifle Coffee Co. in Niceville; supports veterans, families

NICEVILLE Black Rifle Coffee Co. opened at a time when Help Wanted signs were displayed in every storefront.

He still managed to hire 40 people in the span of two weeks, said franchise co-owner Charlie Keebaugh. It’s not because cafes are immune to employee shortages, but because nearly 100% of the baristas who pour coffee, prepare food, and stock popular clothing and merchandise are military veterans. or military spouses.

Keebaugh is one of them, having served in the Air Force for 10 years and stationed at Hurlburt Field from 2003 to 2005. He has known Black Rifle Coffee Co. founder and CEO Evan Hafer since the company was in his garage. Hafer served 20 years in the military as an infantryman, special forces soldier and CIA contractor.

A few years ago Starbucks announced they were going to hire 10,000 immigrants, and (Hafer) went on Fox News and said, Well, I’m going to hire 10,000 veterans, Keebaugh said. One of the goals is to employ veterans and their families so they have a place to call home. They are surrounded by people who have similar values, similar experiences, a comfortable environment, good coffee and good food.

With so many military bases nearby, Keebaugh could hardly think of a better place to open than Niceville. He opened Black Rifle Coffee Co. on September 27 at 510 W. John Sims Parkway.

Hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Keebaugh did not embark on the adventure alone.

He met co-founder Jarret Johnson at Bluewater Fitness. Johnson is a retired NFL player who moved to Niceville after playing college football at the University of Alabama and professionally for the Baltimore Ravens for nine years and the San Diego Chargers for three years.

I was at the gym one day and someone told me that (Johnson) wanted to open a restaurant, so I approached him and said: How about a coffee? Keebaugh said. And he looked at me like I was crazy and then continued his training.

A week later, Johnson came across a podcast episode from “The Joe Rogan Experience,” featuring Black Rifle Coffee Co. founders Hafer and Mat Best. Since retiring, Johnson had listened to countless business proposals; this one intrigued him.

The way he spoke about his business was simply very inspiring, Johnson said. I probably had two military buddies before I moved here. Now all my friends are military. Their vision of life, their vision of physical fitness, of surpassing oneself, I just felt a very quick connection with the community. I’ve done a million different things; it was the first thing I did that really fueled me.

Johnson didn’t fully realize the impact of the brand until they started interviewing employees.

A few people came in and said, My husband was on a shitty farm in the middle of nowhere and the only thing he had to keep him entertained was good coffee and some funny videos, and he told me I had to come to work for this company. , Johnson said.

It reminds Johnson of the company’s roots when Hafer sold coffee to his friends on deployments. The name originates from Hafers’ time in the CIA carrying a black rifle.

Niceville is one of six franchises approved out of more than 20,000 applications, Keebaugh said. He spent three years campaigning for the franchise and 16 hours a day for weeks to transform the space into what it is today.

It’s been a dream to get things done, Keebaugh said. When we cut the ribbon here, it was a very emotional day. It was pretty awesome to go this far. Now it’s become this incredible environment where people like to come and work. People love to come here and hang out, do their own thing.

Now Keebaugh washes down his breakfast burrito with a honey latte every morning.

Johnson said he leans toward traditional drinks such as lattes and cortados, though he’s developed a taste for cold brew since starting the shop. Black Rifle Coffee Co. is leaning toward more traditional gourmet coffee, he said.

The focus is purely on grain quality, Johnson said. Our espresso pods are two ounces, which is double what most cafes serve, so our shop will carry a lot more coffee. We tend to have a darker roast, so it’s a bit more of a robust bean. But we have a lot of things that our culture has become used to, mixed drinks, syrups. we’ll give you some, but even like our white mocha and caramel, they’re just flavor notes.

The third member of their management team and one of the staff members who epitomizes what Black Rifle Coffee Co. stands for is the general manager, Johnson said. Aaron Peck served nearly 15 years in the Army Special Forces.

A photo of a friend of Pecks who died in the line of duty is printed on the wall of Black Rifle Coffee Co.

It’s just a daily reminder of what you have in life when you walk in here and see some of the sacrifices on the wall, Peck said. It’s that daily reminder of, You’re always there. You can still come here for coffee every day, where a lot of people have made that ultimate sacrifice, and then their families can still come here and feel appreciated and feel they’re not forgotten.

A shelf on the wall holds prosthetic legs, a piece of the Pentagon, service coins, a fire helmet and a host of other memorabilia that honor service men and women, law enforcement officers and first responders .

These shelves are just anybody in this community that wants to drop by and if you want to put on your unit patch, if you want to put on a memorial bracelet, if you want to bring a picture or a hat or whatever, just to commemorating or just showing your support, that’s what it’s for, Peck said.

Peck laughs working there now because he’s gone from adrenaline-coupled stress in the combat environment to adrenaline-free stress in the cafe environment, he said.

It’s great to be out, but I’m really, really grateful to those two,” Peck said. Many people who date find it difficult to move on and find another path in life. They took me under their wing and we have a great relationship, the three of us. We have other retired 7th Group guys, retired Rangers guys. It’s really a good environment.