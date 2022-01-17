tribute to Pandit Birju Maharaj’s contribution to Bollywood





SHATRANJ KE KHILARI The 1977 film Satyajit Rays, based on the eponymous short story by Munshi Premchands, had Pt. Birju Maharaj singing and choreographing the number Kanha main tose haariplayed on screen by his famous disciple Saswati Sen. VISHWAROOPAM Birju Maharaj received the national award for best choreography for movements by Kamal Haasan in Unnai kaanadhu naan / Main Radha tu Shyam in the actor-director’s ambitious bilingual project Vishwaroopam. On Monday, Kamal Haasan, in a tweet loosely translated from Tamil, paid rich tributes to Birju Maharaj: “An artist without equal has passed away. I learned from him from afar as Ekalavya. In VishwaroopamI learned the art by standing near you. You devoted yourself to music and dance. BAZIRAO MASTANI Deepika Padukone took Kathak lessons from Birju Maharaj for Mohé rang the laal at Bhansali Bajirao Mastani. Both graceful and glamorous, the song showcased dance and expression and had Birju Maharaj, then in his late 70s, singing it along with Shreya Ghoshal. DEVDA Birju Maharaj’s association with Madhuri Dixit was perhaps one of his strongest in Bollywood. After choreographing the actor in a kathak sequence for Dil to Pagal Hai in the late 90s, the two collaborated more famously for the soulful and banging Kahe ched mohe in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s take on Devdas. Birju Maharaj not only choreographed the song, taken to the next level by Madhuri, but also composed, wrote the lyrics and sang it, Kavita Krishnamurthy for company. The legend also choreographed and sang Jagaave saari raina in Dedh Ichqiyafeaturing Madhuri. “He was a legend but he had a childlike innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the subtleties of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh with his amusing anecdotes. He left behind grieving fans and students, but he also left a legacy that we will all carry on. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance with humility, elegance and grace,” Madhuri said in remembrance of the maestro on Monday. KALANK Perhaps one of the few highlights of the forgettable disaster called Kalank, Ghar more pardesiya – which featured Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt dancing together – asked the latter to take kathak lessons from Birju Maharaj. “Pandit Birju Maharaj helped me to decipher the expressions. I consulted him a week before shooting the song,” Alia said when the film was released three years ago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/my-kolkata/people/pandit-birju-maharajs-contribution-to-bollywood/cid/1848023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos