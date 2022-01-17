Christian Navarro acts on SVU 15 years after meeting the cast as a child





Here’s how you know your show has been going for a while: when an adult guest actor reveals they remember your show filming in their neighborhood when they were a kid! This is Christian Navarro’s story, as he tells it on Instagram in a series of photos, beginning with the one where he points to a “No Parking” sign that says “Law & Order: SVU” is on the point of filming nearby. “Circle (full),” Navarro wrote in a November post. “15 years ago @nbclawandorder filmed an episode at Hunts Point and I begged my old man to let me go down the stairs and try to meet them. I did. They were all extremely nice and Fast forward 15 years and I’m filming mine as a guest star on the same block in my old neighborhood with @therealmariskahargitay” He added, “In case you need any reminders: YOUR DREAMS ARE VALID!” Wolf Entertainment, the production company behind “SVU,” marked Navarro’s milestone on Instagram on Monday, four days after the episode featuring his guest appearance aired. “@christianleenavarro first met @therealmariskahargitaya when she was 9 years old when #SVU was filming in her childhood neighborhood,” the company wrote in the caption. “He met her again years later, and she encouraged him to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.” How cool is that? “SVU” has been on NBC since 1999, with star Mariska Hargitay playing Olivia Benson since the first episode. And the series’ latest guest couldn’t have been more thrilled to pose alongside Hargitay. “Captain Benson, leads a team of dedicated detectives in SVU, and @therealmariskahargitay leads the entire ship with immeasurable kindness and unmatched passion,” Navarro share, with the same image. “I’ve always dreamed of being neck and neck with you Mariska, and my heart is full. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” Christian Navarro on “Law & Order: SVU” last week. NBCUniversal Navarro has appeared in TV series like ’13 Reasons Why’ and ‘Vinyl’ so far, but this is clearly a special appearance for him personally. Early last week, he shared a photo of himself on the show, letting his fans know that he will soon be “entering the @nbclawandorder universe”. “Damn shit,” he added. “Dream come true to go hand in hand with @therealmariskahargitay and @icet.” Finally, Navarro can now say he’s been there, done it, and got the t-shirt, as he revealed in another picture where he is, in fact, holding an “SVU” shirt. “If they had only given me the shirt, I probably would have said yes to the role anyway,” the actor joked. “Don’t tell them that though.” We promise! Related:

