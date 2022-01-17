Family and friends celebrate the life of LA author Eve Babitz

Standing on a podium inside a white canopy at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, novelist Emily Beyda recalled a dinner date with Eve Babitz years ago that captured the late authors’ wry humor.

Beyda was celebrating a book deal for her 2021 thriller The Body Double at Musso & Frank Grill, and Babitz, a dear friend and longtime neighbor, was among her guests.

Sitting at a table filled with food, most of which had been ordered by Babitz, Babitz said to her, You know, Emily, your book is going to be a hit. It’s going to be a bestseller.

I was so touched, Beyda recalled, addressing a small crowd of friends and family who gathered at the famed Hollywood Cemetery on Sunday to celebrate the life and idiosyncrasies of Babitz, who captured and embodied the culture of Los Angeles. Babitz died on December 17 of complications from Huntington’s disease. She was 78 years old.

But just before I could say anything, she said, And that’s why you’re gonna pay for dinner, Beyda continued. And it was Eve she was always ready to receive.

The crowd laughed.

During the two-hour ceremony, laughter drowned out tears as attendees recounted growing up with Babitz, staying sober with her and falling in love with her. Together, their anecdotes underscored Babitz’s brilliance and kindness, his uniqueness and ironic wit, and his unwavering devotion to living life by his own rules. She was someone, as Beyda said, who gave to others as much as she liked to receive.

When mourners entered the canopy before the memorial, they picked up a wallet-sized black-and-white image of Babitz in black underwear, a fuzzy scarf draped over her shoulders. A passage from Babitzs Black Swans was printed on the reverse, and below, his favorite prayer, a principle of many recovery programs:

May God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.

Mirandi Babitz kicked off the memorial with stories of growing up in her sisters’ shadows.

I grew up in Hollywood, California, under the tyrannical rule of my big sister, Mirandi Babitz started her talk about Eve. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

I grew up in Hollywood, California under the tyrannical rule of my big sister, she began. I was constantly being rejected by her in the most unmistakable ways, like spraying fly spray in my mouth, but I had a painful love for her and that was it.

She loved him even when everything she did well, Babitz found repulsive, boring, and inadequate; she still adored him when Babitz shouted from his room: Go away, nudnik!, borrowing a little Yiddish from their grandfather; and she found a way to forgive him after learning that when she was 8 months old, Babitz, then 3, set her on fire in her crib. She was performing a major-key rendition of a fairy princess showing off her beautiful flaming wand and a minor-key harmonic urge to make me completely disappear at the same time.

Babitz carried this spirit throughout his life.

There are certain friends who come into your life and change your life forever, and I think Eve was one of those people, said screenwriter Joshua John Miller. They met in 1992 when he was 16. Babitz, he recalled, joked that she was 17.

I was Harold and she was Maude, and we started this journey together through the city of Los Angeles.

They grew closer over the years, and Babitz helped him stay sober. In speeches, others also said that the author had helped them recover.

Mirandi Babitz, second from right, laughs with friends and family during an intimate memorial for her sister and author Eve Babitz. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

She taught me that life can be an art, that you can live a good life,” Miller continued. She had an incredible ability to take even the saddest moments, the most tragic moments, and turn them into champagne, into something sparkling. She knew how to find beauty in sadness, hope in pain. It’s something she gave me that I will always treasure.

Artist Paul Ruscha loved Babitz’s carefree spirit, but it also made her clumsy. She was a bull in my china shop, said Ruscha, who dated Babitz for decades.

Whenever she went to his house, she usually knocked something over, broke something, tripped over something, or threw her coat on a plate of food without thinking where she put it.

Reflecting on their 30 or so years together, he added, She was a big headache for me. And I will miss her long messages on my voicemail, may she be happy wherever she is now.

Many speakers expressed their gratitude to a woman who showed them what it meant to be unashamedly yourself, to live on your own terms. They said Babitz influenced the way they see the world or move around the city and taught them that life can be an art.

Nan Blitman, Babitz’s agent and attorney, described her longtime friend as incredibly generous. But as business partners, they weren’t always the best match.

The story of my affair with Eve is that somehow we would alienate all of these powerful people; it really shortened me, she laughs.

Lili Anolik, author of Hollywoods Eve: Eve Babitz and the Secret Life of LA, speaks at the memorial. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Blitman recalled their first contract together: Babitz was hired to write a screenplay for the Eagles. They made the deal, but without the knowledge or permission of the business manager. He was still mad at me and Eve, and he couldn’t bear to pay her for it.

When Babitz learned that her last paycheck for this project would be late, she threatened to kill herself, Blitman recalls, and I don’t know how it was going to be, she was going to put herself in the body bag with the scenario, and the body bag would be hung in his apartment window and the press would be called. She received the paycheck the next day.

Although her sense of melodrama was always erased, she could pierce the desperation of anyone with a beard at the right time. Actor and singer Ronee Blakley became Babitz’s friend shortly after they met at Elektra Records in the early 1970s.

One night about a decade later, Blakley, who had recently left her husband, was expressing her grief.

You know, I liked you better before, Babitz replied.

Oh, Eve, Blakley began reciting a poem she had written for her dear, late friend. You were hot, you were cool, you had the biggest tits in school A prose poet in everyday parlance, you gave it your all walking. You lived as an independent and free man becoming who you wanted to be

In the 1970s, Michael Kovacevich was teaching in Dublin, Ireland, when he read Babitz’s story about Doors frontman Jim Morrison in Rolling Stone magazine. He loved her so much that he wrote to her.

After brief correspondence, Kovacevich, who traveled from Bakersfield to attend the memorial, sent her a footprint of a tree he had photographed with a note saying the photograph was his mental balm.

Kovacevich read Babitz’s response letter, dated April 19, 1974. My God, you said photography kept you sane? Someone who would have sent a picture of 5 pounds from Dublin to someone he only knew for this story…?

Either way, she continued, it is a beautiful image and I will always cherish it both as a photograph and as an indication of your sanity.

Before stepping off the podium, Kovacevich said he imagined Babitz clinking cocktails with Jim, Ray [Manzarek], Aldous [Huxley] and even Prince, while Morrison called her out for criticizing her voice and her band name in Rolling Stone.

Eve, he said, his voice softening, I’ll see you on the other side.