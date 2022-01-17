Joss Whedon calls Ray Fisher a ‘bad actor’ and denies Justice League allegations





Joss Whedon Calls Ray Fisher a Bad Actor, Denies Justice League Allegations It’s been a while since Joss Whedon gave an interview, especially following his resignation from HBO Maxs Nevers and the charges of misconduct brought by Justice League actors Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot. Whedon was hired to film Justice Leagues picks up when Zack Snyder left to deal with a personal tragedy. Three years after that disappointing box office film, Fisher has made accusations that Whedon was abusive and unprofessional. Months later, Gadot said Whedon threatened his career when they disagreed on a scene. Now via heroic hollywood, Whedon offered his version of the story in a feature film by New York magazine. Joss Whedon calls. According to Whedon, he cut many scenes from Fishers as Cyborg because he felt his script made no logical sense. He also felt the fishermen’s play was bad, but said their conversations were friendly and respectful. Whedon added that none of Fisher’s claims were true or worth discussing. Whedon also offered his own explanation for why Fisher brought the charges against him. We were talking about a malevolent force, Whedon said. Were talking about a bad actor both ways. Whedon also denied threatening the Gadots’ career. He then suggested that she misunderstood him because English is her second language. I don’t threaten people, Whedon said. Who does that? English is not their first language, and I tend to be flowery and boring in my speech. According to Whedon, he told Gadot that if she wanted to get rid of a scene he had written, she should tie him to a train track and do it over his dead body. Then I was told I had said something about his corpse and his attachment to the railroad tracks, Whedon recalled. Gadot emailed New York Magazine his response to Whedon’s comments: I totally get it. Fisher declined to respond to New York Magazine. However, Whedon indicated that taking the Justice League concert was one of the biggest regrets of his life. What do you think of Joss Whedon’s response to the charges against him? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Recommended reading:Justice League Vol. 1: The Whole

