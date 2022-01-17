Winter Fest boosts all-day activity in Coldwater on Saturday





Coldwater’s annual Winter Fest celebration is gaining momentum. Originally scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday downtown, more events have now been added to the festival that attracts community members looking for winter fun. Cardboard toboggan races New this year, the Winter Fest Cardboard Sled Races begin at 11 a.m. at Kiwanis Hill. About 25 have signed up for the hand sled races so far, said Julie Santure of the recreation department. Registration is open until the morning of the race. Toboggan racing guidelines are at www.coldwater.recdesk.com or call (517) 278-8566. winter party Two food vendors will be at Kiwanis Hill in the morning, then move downtown for the festival from 1-4 p.m. Familiar faces will return including Clark Lewis, a juggler who draws a crowd to every performance, and chainsaw artists Sam Doughtery and Scott Lepley, Snowman masterpieces, created by locals, will be on the sidewalks. Some companies will offer in-store promotions. Warming up centers will be opened in nearly a dozen companies. When Winter Fest ends at 4 p.m., another party will begin. Snow on Monroe Snow on Monroe is from 4-7pm and is new this year, scheduled as the winter version of Hops on Monroe. It’s free and open to all ages. Activities include paid carriage rides, music, and food and drink. The food trucks will include: Java the Hut – hot drinks;

Schultz Popcorn – variety of popcorn;

Taqueria Sabor Latino – authentic Mexican cuisine;

On the Roll Food Truck – food served on a hot garlic roll. The music of a DJ from Mello Productions will play in the street Planet Powersports will feature snowmobiles. Raffle tickets will be on sale to win an ATV. The Social District will allow adults to purchase a drink at participating locations and transport it throughout the Social District. Pitches include: Broadway Grid;

Two bandits brewing company;

Omar’s Bar;

The Ghost Light Bar at Tibbits Opera House will open at 6:00 p.m. before their evening show. Tibbit Opera House At 7 p.m., Absolute Queen will take over the Tibbits stage. Known for reproducing Queen’s songs, effects and music, the band members perform favorites including “Bohemian Rhapsody”. For information and tickets, visit www.tibbits.org or call (517) 278-6029.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailyreporter.com/story/entertainment/2022/01/17/winter-fest-spurs-all-day-activities-coldwater-saturday/6553595001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos