7 Times Bollywood Made Bollywood Movies

Stories are everywhere, just take a closer look. And that’s what the filmmakers did when they turned their lens to their own craft. However, the genre gained attention when Madhur Bhandarkar decided to delve into the untold stories of Bollywood and the entertainment industry. Source: Filmibeat But as far as we can trace its traces, the roots of this self-reflexive cinema could be found in films such as Sone Ki Chidiya and Kaagaz Ke Phool. Source: The Indian Express Movies such as Harishchandrachi factory came as a tribute to Dadasaheb Phalke and showed us how the first feature film, Raja Harishchandra, was done. On the contrary, some of these films also highlight the dark undersides of Bollywood. Source: Netflix Here are the Bollywood films that made us discover more closely the world of Indian cinema: 1. Dirty picture Source: SBS The biographical film starring Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi brought to the screen the story largely inspired by the life of a well-known and controversial personality of Indian cinema, Silk Smitha. Against the backdrop of the film industry of the 80s, The dirty picture documents the rise and fall of a superstar from nothing. 2. Heroine Source: India today Madhur Bhandarkar reveals what happens off-camera as we focus on the glamorous front of the stars. In the star of Kareena Kapoor Heroin, the creator focuses on the fame cost that must be paid. 3. Luck by chance Source: movie mate Directed by Zoya Akhtar and starring Farhan Akhtar, luck by chance had a realistic perspective of the Hindi film industry. Rather than star-studded, this movie tells the story of an aspiring actor while tackling topics like nepotism and the casting couch. 4. About Shanti Source: Cinema Companion A dramatized vision of Bollywood, with reincarnations (not one but two), a story of revenge and a melodramatic mother, that’s it About Shanty has been. But what is Bollywood without a little drama? 5. Kaamyaab Source: IMDb A version of Bollywood’s own stories, which we rarely see, Kaamyaab chronicles the journey of an actor who has been on screen for years but never in the spotlight. Sanjay Mishra tries out the role of a secondary actor, who wants to accomplish a record 500 films before retiring. 6. Rangeela Source: Spotboy The 1995 romantic comedy starring Urmila Matondkar follows the story of a young girl who aspires to become an actress. Compared to a light film, rangeela is all about the dreams and struggles of the lead, Mili. 7. Bombay walkie-talkies Source: IMDb The anthology filmBombay Talkies, in a section titled Star brought to the screen an adaptation of the short story by Satyajit Rays Patol Babu Movie Star.Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as a struggling actor, finally stumbles upon a role that would help him prove himself. Source: IMDb The most recent addition to the list was Mahesh Bhatt’s web seriesRanjish Hi Sahi.Although the show appears to be an ode to actor Parveen Babi, it also gives audiences a taste of Bollywood manners at the time. Undoubtedly, audiences mostly found Bollywood movies more interesting than Bollywood movies.

