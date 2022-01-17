Joss Whedon calls Justice League star Ray Fisher a bad actor while defending himself against misconduct allegations





Joss Whedon has broken his silence on allegations of misconduct on the set of Justice League. In 2020, Fisher, who played Cyborg in Whedons Justice League, alleged that the director engaged in rude, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable behavior while on the set of the 2017 film. Fisher shared archive video of himself calling Whedon a great guy, writing: I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract each part of that statement. It was also claimed that he lightened Fisher’s skin tone during the edit. His allegations led to a WarnerMedia investigation into Whedon’s behavior, which saw numerous actors who have worked with the director in the past, including wonder woman star Gal Gadot, interviewed by officials. Whedon initially failed to comment on Fishers’ allegations. However, on Monday, January 17, he denounced the allegations in a new interview with New york Magazine. He described the claims as false and unfair and said he downplayed Cyborgs’ role in the film because its script made no sense. He claims that screening audiences found the Cyborgs character to be the worst in the film. Whedon alleged his conversation with Fisher about the situation was friendly and respectful and went on for hours. Of Fisher’s allegations, the director said: Were talking about a malevolent force. Were talking about a bad actor both ways. Ray Fisher as Cyborg, a Justice League character (Warner Bros Pictures) Following the interview, the phrase I Stand with Ray Fisher started trending on Twitter. It is this phrase that has led to several buffy the vampire slayer actors, including Charisma Carpenter, to share their own allegations about Whedon. Elsewhere, Whedon also called an alleged incident, previously recounted by Israeli Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, a misunderstanding because English is not her first language. However, in response to that comment, Gadot told the outlet that she fully understands Whedon.

