Britain freezes BBC funding, reviews future of TV license fees





LONDON: Britain will freeze funding for the BBC for two years and debate whether to pursue a universal license fee, the government said on Monday (January 17), prompting accusations of “cultural vandalism”. While the government did not want to ‘destroy’ Britain’s 100-year-old ‘lighthouse’, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries told parliament it could not receive more money at a time when households were hit by rising taxes and energy bills. Created to educate, inform and entertain, the BBC has been admired around the world for its production of high-quality news, drama and documentaries by broadcasters such as David Attenborough. But in recent years he has struggled to navigate the heightened political and cultural conflicts rocking Britain, including over Brexit, with critics saying his London-centric metropolitan view is failing swathes of the world. country. “No one intends to destroy the BBC,” said Dorries, a member of the ruling Conservative Party. “It’s a lighthouse.” BBC chief executive Tim Davie and chairman Richard Sharp said the freeze would require tougher choices that would impact license fee payers. Analysts said a below-inflation settlement will require cuts to the BBC’s output, which includes global, national and local radio, online content and broadcast and on-demand TV. Lucy Powell, Labor’s opposition culture spokeswoman, told parliament the funding freeze was an attack on one of the greatest institutions in British public life and accused Dorries of “cultural vandalism”. FROZEN FUNDS BBC News has had some of the highest viewership figures for 20 years during the pandemic, and it remains more reliable than its competitors, but it admitted it could do more to be unbiased. Under the new deal, the license fee – a tax on all TV-owning households – will be frozen at 159 ($217) a year until 2024, before it can rise in line with inflation for four years. Serious questions had to be asked about the future of royalty in 2028 and beyond, Dorries said, and in particular whether a universal charge with criminal penalties for evasion was still appropriate when the public can subscribe to many platforms, like Netflix and Amazon Prime. . She said she was initiating a debate, adding that the analysis of alternatives had not yet been done. However, on Sunday she tweeted that this fee announcement would be “the last”, saying the days of older people being threatened for not paying had to end. “We are in 2022, not 1922,” she said. “We need a BBC that is forward-looking and ready to meet the challenges of modern broadcasting.”

