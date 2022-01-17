Entertainment
The BTS member reunion has a Super Tuna connection; Kanye West crushes daughter’s Chicago birthday party and more
BTS members reunited, Chris Pratt, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Amber Rose, Drew Barrymore, Cardi B and more made the news in Hollywood today. BTS’s Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook had a reunion and the photos went viral. Chris Pratt has been photographed by Hollywood media for spending time with his children. Cardi B is ready to tattoo her children’s names on her face. Kanye West hosted Chicago’s birthday party, his daughter and Kim Kardashian’s. Amber Heard apologizes to the Kardashians. Andrew Garfield admits lying to his ex-girlfriend Emma Stone about his time in the new Spiderman movie. So, you see, a lot has happened in Hollywood news today. Let’s check it here:
BTS members had a meeting
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook have reportedly reunited. A few of the BTS members shared the videos and photos of their reunion on social media. And it has a Super Tuna connection. BTS ARMY was super happy to see the members’ Instagram stories. ARMY wanted to see a group selfie of the members and used their Twitter handles and requested it. Check out the story here: BTS Reunion: As RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook and others reunite, ARMY asks OT7 Selca to see the tweets
Taylor sparks engagement rumors
Taylor Swift and her beau Joe Alwyn headed to Cornwall for a little break. The Sun reported that they traveled around 4,000 miles just for a three-day visit. Their friends called it a romantic trip. The two are said to have been together for about six years. The two are said to have rented a house in St Ives for a comfortable trip. Going about 4,000 miles for a three-day trip seems like a big deal for them, which shows how much it meant to them.
Andrew lied to ex Emma about THIS
Andrew Garfield has revealed that his former flame Emma Stone keeps texting him asking if he’s in the new Spiderman movie. Andrew, who had been in the Spiderman franchise, kept the secret closer to his chest the whole time. In an interview, Andrew revealed: “Emma [Stone] kept texting me. She was like, are you in that new Spider-Man movie?” to which he would always respond, “And I was like, I don’t know what you’re talking about.” Trust Andrew not to pull a Tom.
Kanye threw Chicago’s birthday party
Kanye West crushed his and Kim Kardashian’s daughter at Kim’s Chicago birthday party. It looks like Kim didn’t invite Kanye to the party. Reports say Kim thought Kanye would throw his own party. Later, Kanye took to his social media account and revealed that he had just walked out of Chi’s birthday party. In the video, Kanye also thanked Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner let him in after being pulled over by security. Kanye also met members of the Kardashian family. Kim has not publicly opened up about the outrage it caused, but reports claimed she was upset. Kim was reportedly shocked when Kanye claimed he wasn’t allowed to know about the party.
Cardi B wants her son’s name tattooed
Rapper Cardi B took to her Twitter account and revealed she was ready to get her son’s name tattooed on her face. Yes, you read that right. The I Like It hitmaker tweeted, saying, “Random but. I’m 1% too tattooing my son’s name on my face. I really want to do this!”
Random but .I’m close to 1% too tattooing my son’s name on my face. I really want to do this!
Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022
Drew enlisted Courteney’s help
Drew Barrymore, then 21, has revealed she sought help from Courteney Cox when she became pregnant. Drew recently invited Scream cast members Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell to his talk show. Barrymore recalled that she had grown closer to Courteney and would open up about her pregnancy. “I remember when shooting the poster, I had a nervous breakdown because I had the false impression that I was pregnant. “I kept asking you: ‘How do you know if you are you pregnant? We’re supposed to shoot this poster but oh my god I just started dating and how do you know?” Drew said during the interaction. Barrymore further revealed that she felt safe to confide in Cox as she thought she was “the mature, secure person in the room.”
Chris Pratt spends time with his kids
Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt was seen enjoying some quality time with his kids, daughter Lyla and son Jack. Katherine Schwarzenegger was also with them. Katherine, who is said to be expecting her second child with Pratt, was seen holding their 18-month-old daughter while Chris and Jack walked them to Brentwood Farmers Market.
Amber Rose apologizes to the Kardashians
A few hours ago, Amber Rose took over her Instagram account and apologized for her old tweet against the Kardashians. “I started my Slutwalk and helped millions of women around the world fight back against slut shame, so something amazing came out of it,” Amber continued. “Kim nor her sisters deserved this. tweet, and you shouldn’t co-sign that either.Sh -it was old and immature AF of me to get KarDASHians involved in the mess [Kanye] do. Moving forward, learning from my mistakes. We all have kids, and family life (sic) is hard enough right now for a lot of [people]. I just want to spread love and positivity,” Rose wrote on her Instagram Stories.
It’s all in the Hollywood news today.
