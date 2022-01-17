Jordana Brewster says a rum cocktail is her ‘total weakness’ | Entertainment

Entertainment
Jordana Brewster says a rum cocktail is her 'total weakness'
Jordana Brewster says her total weakness is a rum cocktail.
The Fast and Furious franchise star shared her love of hard liquor and the different ways she likes to drink it.
Speaking to Us Weekly for the magazine’s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me report, the 41-year-old actress said: My favorite way to spend a weekend is entertaining, before revealing her other favorite way is to relax quietly with friends and family – usually with a rum drink in hand.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre star also revealed – by reversing her favorite way of drinking candy cane alcohol – that she has a huge sweet tooth.
Jordana said: My total weakness is a lava-roasted Manhattan of Zacapa Rum (his rum, spiced cocoa vermouth, mezcal, bitters, and marshmallow). The icing on the cake is eating the marshmallow at the end of the drink.
The former Lethal Weapon star gave insight into his online habits, such as his love of tabloid journalism and his “most used” emoji.
She said: My most used emoji is definitely the poop before confession. I like watching the Daily Mail app.
However, the On Our Way star isn’t a fan of all aspects of the online world, but doesn’t hate the parts she excludes.
Jordana said: I don’t hate social media. I actually think it’s a great way to connect with people, but she was adamant about her dislike of one platform in particular, as she admitted: I know most people love Instagram , but I hate it.
The Teen Choice Award winner also expressed concern that she wasn’t achieving what she was capable of, despite having her dream job.
She said: I sometimes worry about not realizing my potential, even though I already feel like I’m living my dream job.
On a more positive note, the American Crime Story star opened up about her children, saying I can’t live without my two boys, Rowan, 5, and Julian, eight, who she shares with her ex- husband Andrew Form, a film producer.
She also said her favorite vacation spot was Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, her mother, Maria Joao, 66, a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model.
Jordana – who graduated from the prestigious Yale University in 2003 with a BA in English Literature – also revealed her favorite reads.
She spilled: I love author Virginia Woolf, before saying my favorite book by her is Orlando: A Biography.
