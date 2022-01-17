Hollywood Casino thief confesses: Police reveal





JOLIET, IL Bail was set at $75,000 over the weekend for a 22-year-old Plainfield-area man who robbed a woman in the Hollywood Casino parking lot, according to Joliet police. The theft took place around 4:15 p.m. Friday at 777 Hollywood Boulevard. With the help of the Shorewood Police, Gather Damion was captured Saturday at a business near Shorewood Drive and Vertin Boulevard, according to Joliet police. Now, Bring together is in Will County Jail facing a robbery charge. Joliet police say the woman was robbed in the Hollywood Casino parking lot after she agreed to buy an iPhone using the “Offer Up” phone app. “When he met in the parking lot, the suspect cornered the victim asking where the money was,”

revealed police spokesman Dwayne English. "The suspect then opened the victim's jacket and retrieved the money from a pocket." After committing the theft, Gather got back into his car and drove away, police said. At around 8:35 a.m. Saturday, Gather's car was spotted in the 5100 block of Pontigo Glen Drive, police said. Prison logs indicate that Gather lives at the residence, which is the Plainfield neighborhood of Joliet. "While officers were at the scene, it was learned that Gather fled through the back of the residence," police reports say. "A short time later, officers from the Shorewood Police Department located Gather at a business near Shorewood Drive and Vertin Boulevard." Gather was handcuffed and then questioned by Joliet police detectives "at which time he indicated his involvement in the robbery," police said. "We would like to thank the Shorewood Police Department for their assistance in this matter." Gather was booked into the county detention center shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday. He remained in custody Monday.

