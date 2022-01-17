Andrew Garfield is ready to play Spider-Man against Tom Hardy’s Venom





Spider-Man: No Coming Home Star Andrew Garfield is ready to take on Tom Hardy’s Venom. Since Spider-Man: No Coming Home Released in theaters last month, many audiences have found a new appreciation for Andrew Garfield. The Oscar nominee’s performance in the film received universal praise, with some even expressing hope that somehow, The Amazing Spider-Man 3 could see the light of day. In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Andrew Garfield discussed the possibility of returning for more films as Spider-Man, including a third standalone film: “In terms of moving forward with the character, I’m definitely open to it. It would have to be something very unique, very special and do a service to the audience and the character. I think ‘there’s something playful, unique, weird and unexpected to do. I’m not sure that’s the case, but if we can figure it out, it would be so much fun. With renewed excitement around Andrew Garfield’s portrayal of Spider-Man at a fever pitch, some have even speculated that Tom Hardy’s Venom might take him on. With this possibility thrown to him, all he had to say was this: “It’s a good idea.” In the mid-credits scene for Spider-Man: No Coming Home, we see Tom Hardy’s Venom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe interviewing a bartender about what’s happened over the past five years. He is then transported to his own universe, but leaves behind a black symbiote. We can expect to see more of Tom Hardy’s Venom in the future, and whether or not that means a crossover with Spider-Man, whether it’s Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland, would be an interesting thing to see. Andrew Garfield and Tom Hardy both appear in Spider-Man: No Coming Home. Here is the synopsis: “For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, the identity of our friendly neighborhood hero is revealed, bringing his superhero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and endangering those he loves the most. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help in restoring his secret, the spell opens a hole in their world, unleashing the most powerful villains to ever fight a Spider-Man in any universe. will have to overcome its biggest challenge yet, one that will forever alter not only its own future, but also the future of the multiverse. Directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Marvel’sNo coming homestars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, JB Smoove, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, with Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Hardy. Spider-Man: No Coming Homeis currently playing in theaters. Stay tuned for all the news on the future of Andrew Garfield and Tom Hardy’s Venomin other versions to come, and be sure tosubscribeon the Heroic Hollywood YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: Happy Sad Confused

