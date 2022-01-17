Blackhawks vs Kraken NHL January 17, 2022: Preview, how to watch, rosters





After extending their winning streak to four games with a shutout from Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, the Chicago Blackhawks will be looking to beat the Seattle Kraken for the second time and bring their winning streak to five. The Kraken, having fallen all the way to the bottom of the Pacific Division (some of us predicted they would be a playoff team), are entering a nine-game losing streak. Not a whole lot in Seattle right now as the Kraken have scored 99 goals, there are teams with far fewer but have allowed 136 in 37 games, the second most in the NHL so far this season (only 1 ‘Arizona allowed more and they are trying allow more). However, the Kraken also have the third-lowest rate of expected goals against 60 minutes at just 2.18, behind only the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins. The Krakens team, all strength, is the league’s worst goalie with an .874 save percentage, worse than New Jersey’s second-lowest team (.890) by more than 15 points. Philipp Grubauer fell from the last nomination at Vezina last season with an .880 save percentage and Chris Driedger is also below .900, but is significantly better than Grubauer with .896. Seattle’s offense also struggled to produce, contributing to their 10-23-4 record. The Kraken have 2 goals expected from 60 at 5 v 5, last in the league, and the team convert just slightly above expectations with 2.09 goals at 5 v 5. However, the Kraken produce more goals per game than the Blackhawks with 2.68. None of the Krakens’ special teams units have been so special so far this season, with the power play ranked 19th and the penalty kill ranked 23rd. However, the Blackhawks’ two special teams units are below the Krakens, so that’s fun. The Kraken are led by Jordan Eberle, selected from the Islanders in the expansion draft, who has 12 goals and 12 assists so far this season. Jared McCann, taken from Toronto, has more goals with 15 and Jaden Schwartz, Alex Wennberg and Joonas Donskoi have more assists with 14 each. However, Schwartz is out after hand surgery while Brandon Tanev is out for the rest of the season for the team and Morgan Geekie missed the Krakens game on January 12 and hasn’t played since. On the Blackhawks side, Jake McCabe was recently removed from the COVID-19 protocol, although Seth Jones, Kirby Dach, Dylan Strome and Brett Connolly remain there. Ian Mitchell and Lukas Reichel were reassigned to Rockford and Mike Hardman and Cale Morris were added to the taxi team on Sunday. Hardman may be playing in this game after being moved to active list. These two teams seem to be fighting more for the draft position than a potential playoff spot, but are currently heading in different directions. Even after the Blackhawks’ four-game winning streak, they’re three points behind the Stars, who have three games in hand; four points behind the Jets, who have four in hand and 14 points behind the Blues, the closest division team that has played at least that many games. The Blackhawks are five points behind the Flames (who have four games in hand), who are the second wildcard by points percentage. Kraken Blackhawks Stats 46.9% (27th) Corsi 5 against 5 for 48.72% (19th) 46.1% (25th) 5 against 5 Goals expected for 47.89% (22nd) 2.37 (29th) Goals per game 2.68 (24th) 3.24 (22nd) Goals against per game 3.65 (31st) 49.1% (20th) Face-offs 48.9% (20th) 18.7% (20th) Power play 19.2% (19th) 75.7% (26th) Penalty kill 77.9% (23rd) Projected compositions (subject to change) Blackhawks Hagel Reichel Kane DeBrincat Toews Kubalik Borgstrom Lafferty Kurachev Khaira Charpentier Entwistle by Haan Murphy Stillman Heads C. Jones McCabe Fleury Lankinen kraken Johansson McCann Eberle Donato Gourd Jarnkrok Donskoy Wennberg Appleton Sheahan True Blackwell Lauzon Giordano Larsson Dunn Oleksiak Soucy Grubauer Dryer How to watch When: 4 p.m. CT Or: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle TV: NBC Sports Chicago Web feeds: ESPN+

