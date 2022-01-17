Could Allu Arjun be more handsome? The actor looks iconic as he wears ultra-chic sunglasses

Allu Arjun is currently enjoying the success of his recently released pan-Indian film, Pushpa: The Rise. And while he’s doing it, fans are swooning over his latest Instagram photo. Have you seen yet?

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. The actor’s career has been a huge success in Tollywood, where he has become a mass favorite since his debut. Over the years, Allu Arjun’s fans have only multiplied across the country as he delivers one box office blockbuster after another. Apart from his memorable performances on celluloid, fans also love Allu Arjun’s social media presence. He often takes to Instagram and shares exciting glimpses of his life with netizens.

Speaking of which, a few moments ago the actor took over the photo and video sharing app and shared a great photo. In the photo shared by Allu Arjun, he can be seen flaunting his left profile, as he wears an ultra-chic pair of sunglasses. The actor looked quite dapper in a black hoodie and a rugged look. While posting the photo, Allu Arjun captioned it with a black heart emoji.

Looked:

As soon as he posted the photo, netizens flooded it with likes and comments. While many dropped red heart emojis in the comments section, others commented with fire emojis.

On the work side, Allu Arjun was recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise alongside Rashmika Mandana. Director Sukumar has been hugely successful in different film industries.

READ ALSO : Pushpa: The Rise: Kamal Haasan watches with Devi Sri Prasad; Guru Randhawa calls Allu Arjun ‘Legend’