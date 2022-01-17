Make-A-Wish brings Hollywood magic to 6-year-old Prairieville home





PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) – Going to the movies can be a magical experience for six-year-old Rowen Scharwath. This magic is now coming home. Born on April 12, 2015, Rowen struggled to take his first breath. He was 16 weeks early and weighed just one pound and eight ounces. He’s a surviving triplet. So it was him and his brother Finn and his brother Lawson that we lost, said Dana Scharwath, Rowens’ mother. Rowen suffered from bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). Her lungs were not fully developed and were severely damaged. He leaned on a machine to make him breathe. That’s really where your lungs are just pounding, Dana said. You’re on that vent, and it saves your life, but at the same time, it destroys everything. Where his brother grew stronger and was eventually sent home, Rowen did not. His parents, Dana and Wendi, had to watch their son spend the next year of his life in a NICU, hooked up to life-saving machines. Not knowing if your child is going to be alive each time you come back to NICU, I think was the hardest part, said Wendi Scharwath, Rowens’ mother. Be at the bedside and hear all the alarms. Having to leave at night, you can’t stay overnight in NICU, so you gotta hope he’s taken care of, yeah, still wondering, Dana said. Rowen was eventually sent home. His parents said he led a normal life except for a windpipe that still helps him breathe. He’s like all the other kids, really. He’s smart, energetic, curious, says Dana. Now, honoring his fight to stay alive, Make-A-Wish has teamed up with All My Sons Moving to make his wish come true. Rowen wanted the magic of the movies to come home. Rowen Schorwath of Prairieville received a big surprise thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and All My Sons Moving. (WAFB) He loves movie nights. He loves being with his family, so this will be a great way for us to spend movie night, Dana said. All My Sons has transformed the family’s office into a movie theater, allowing Rowen to watch any movie he wants. It was outfitted with theater seats and all of his favorite snacks. He deserves it, he’s a fighter, Wendi said. He fought so hard to be here, and it warmed my heart for sure. Click here to report a typo. Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

