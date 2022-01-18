The Yellowjackets final gave us what we needed

The fate of Jackies at the end of the first season ticks a box revealed by a mystery, but more importantly, this discovery really hurts.

Photo: Kailey Schwerman/Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

the yellow jackets The first-season finale contains more twists and turns in its final ten minutes than some entire television seasons.

In that time frame we get: a cigarette poisoning, an election victory, a near-suicide, a kidnapping, evidence of two heart-sacrificing rituals, and a shattering death. And that’s not even a complete list. The wham-bam slam of all those moments, back to back, might seem cheap or fancy on another show. At yellow jackets, it’s not because every gasp-inducer does what this series has done so deftly throughout its first season: answering questions, with great emotional impact, while raising new ones in the process. .

As this Showtime drama has become increasingly buzzing over the past month or so, many TV watchers have tried to pinpoint precisely what makes yellow jackets such an addictive and divisible series. In one piece for slate, Madison Malone-Kircher (a former colleague of Vulture) cites the fact that it portrays teenage girls in all their horrible hormonal glory. For the AV Club, Kelly McClure (also Vultures yellow jackets recap) quote shows embrace gay relationships and themes as one of its strongest assets: Not since the days of buffy the vampire slayer has a TV show with horror elements and a strong queer sliver been this exciting. Kevin Fallon from The Daily Beast suggests that the fascination of both yellow jackets and the huge station eleven indicates that we have reached a milestone in our viewing habits in the event of a pandemic. At this point, he writes, we were interested in stories about what happens after we survive.

yellow jackets is a multi-faceted spectacle that all of these takes are seen as accurate renditions of its magnetic pull. But I keep coming back to the mystery element and how cleverly co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, and their writers, handled it. I see a lot of Lost in yellow jackets. To be fair, I see Lost in many things: all kinds of TV shows, polar bears in any context, airplanes in general. But in the case of yellow jackets, and in particular this Season 1 finale, the comparison is actually relevant because yellow jackets is the rare mystery box that shows that, as Lost did, also works so effectively on an emotional level while encouraging an almost psychotic interest in solving its puzzles.

So much conversation around yellow jackets, as was the case for Lost, was fueled by an interest in understanding what’s really going on with multiple characters and storylines. The central concern of the entire series is steeped in mystery: what really happened in those woods after that plane crash, and why our adult central characters Shauna, Natalie, Taissa, and Misty seem so determined to keep going. keep the secret? These two related questions are the equivalent of What is the island? hanging question mark Lost for six seasons.

After that yellow jackets finale, we still don’t fully know the answer to these interrelated questions, even if some blanks are filled in. Throughout the pilot, we were warned that this might be the case. At her last group reunion in rehab, Natalie vaguely references things that happened to her in the woods, prompting one of her bandmates to ask, with extreme irritation, Oh my God, what’s wrong with you. do ? You literally never told us. We still literally don’t know the extent of what they did.

We discover some things, however. We learn that Jackie froze to death while sleeping outside in the woods after Shauna told her to leave the cabin during a nasty argument. But we don’t yet know, despite all the speculation on Reddit and elsewhere, if Jackie is becoming dinner (or maybe brunch?) for her fellow Yellowjackets. The pilot’s opening sequence makes it pretty clear that at one point the girls resort to cannibalism after several months of trying to survive in the middle of nowhere. But even that’s not officially-officially confirmed, we also don’t know the identity of the so-called pit girl aka the person who gets grilled after watching the finale, other than ruling out Jackie.

With each new piece of information the show confirms about Lottie, or Taissas’ bizarre shrine in the basement, more reason to speculate arises. That’s true of a key development that involves Natalie, who is kidnapped by people who appear to be members of a cult tied to whatever happened in the woods. It’s a scene that directly recalls a moment of Losts season 1 finale, and also illustrates what yellow jackets does so well.

Just before the kidnapping, Natalie, resigned to the fact that Travis killed himself and broke the pact they had made never to kill himself, prepares to kill himself. She tucks a gun under her chin and puts her thumb on the trigger, urging us to brace ourselves for a hit. But the coming knock is on the door when the cult members (or whoever they are) break into Nats’ hotel room and drag him away.

It reminded me of Walt’s abduction in Exodus, the multi-part Season 1 finale of Lost, when Walt gets caught by The Others, turning what at first appears to be a long-awaited rescue opportunity into a disturbing new emergency. It’s a development that confirms one thing that the others are genuinely interested in capturing children while also giving us new issues to worry about, like where they’re taking Walt and what exactly they plan to do with him.

A few other moments in the yellow jackets finale also slyly echoing Lost, including the appearance of a (non-polar) bear and the comment Allie makes when she throws the tribute to Jackie at the reunion: In order to move forward, we must first go back sounds an awful lot to Jack Shephard’s famous season- three finale proclamation that, We have to go back.

Emotionally, what happens to Natalie during the abduction sequence plays differently from Walt’s script, moving from a terribly sad pacing to something frightening, yet also vindicating. This scene confirms that Natalie was right and that Travis probably didn’t kill himself, as there is some kind of conspiracy at work. It also opens a whole other set of speculative doors about who this group is, how they relate to Travis and Lottie, and where they can take Natalie.

The scene also has a serious emotional impact due to Juliette Lewis’ performance. The way her face contorts in such deep anguish in this close-up of her with the gun is absolutely heartbreaking to watch. Lewis beams with despair and reminds us how much we don’t want Nat to die. This is why Nat getting kidnapped is so shocking and complicated. On the one hand, she is saved. She can’t shoot herself: what a relief! On the other hand, she is again very much in danger and it is quite possible that these dark figures try to kill her. The stakes seem incredibly high partly because of what’s going on, but more because, now, we care deeply about Nat.

I’m about to say some common sense, Fiction Writing 101 type stuff, but given how much we’ve all gotten tangled up in the theory of this show, something, by the way, I also like I think that ‘it bears repeating: the characters are what matter most of all about yellow jackets (and on TV in general). What happens to them and why is important, but secondary to the characters themselves. There have been many, many mystery box type shows in the nearly 20 years since Lost made its debut. Most of them have been mediocre, but even some of the decent ones haven’t performed as well as Lost Where yellow jackets because they don’t arouse strong feelings. Westworld, for example, has a lot going for it, including an outstanding cast, but too much of it plays like an intellectual exercise rather than a heart-pounding story.

Lost fans kept watching Lost not just in a desperate search for answers, but because they felt connected to the survivors of Oceanic 815. yellow jackets laid a similar foundation through strong character development by writers and actors, and the show’s combination of exploring dark subject matter and evoking nostalgia. If you were young in the 90s, or teenager (for Kirchers point), or queer (for McClures), you recognize yourself a little in these young women in the woods and in what they have become 25 years later. Over the ten episodes, we don’t give a damn about them even more, even when they adopt reprehensible behavior. (I just saw Misty Quigley poison a woman. I love her with all my heart.)

When Shauna discovers her best friend Jackie dead and buried under freshly fallen snow, she checks a mysterious box that has been revealed. Check: now we know how Jackie died. More importantly, this discovery really hurts. You can imagine and access the shock and despair felt by Shauna, displayed with such beautifully raw intensity by Sophie Nlisse, and understand how much carrying that guilt gnawed at her as she grew older. That’s what we expect from big TV: not just to surprise us with wild twists, but to make us feel something.

In a trial for Polygon, sang Maddy Myers yellow jackets praised for some of the same reasons cited here, but also expressed concern that the whole puzzle box building might turn out to be hollow. Lost already broke my heart years ago with this exact type of shit, she wrote. Obviously, there’s no way of knowing at this point whether Lyle, Nickerson and co. can take all the story strands they’ve created and weave them together to a satisfying conclusion years later. What we do know is that they did a good job in the Season 1 finale, while proving that there’s still plenty of story to tell. For now, that’s all we can ask for, and that’s all we need.

That moment, when everyone was deeply in love with this new show and I can’t wait to find out what happens next because these characters are so important to us: that’s the good part. It’s the better part. Enjoy it. By all means keep speculating on who a time traveler might be and what in the absolute hell is causing Taissa to eat her arm in the middle of the night. But at the same time, don’t forget to follow the advice of another Damon Lindelof series, Leftovers: Embrace what it feels like when we have no choice but to let the mystery be.