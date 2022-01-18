Get ready for a smooth tax season | News | Daily Sun Villages

With a new year comes preparation for the new tax season. Tax season starts on January 24, and this year’s tax day is April 18. Since last fall, the Internal Revenue Service has been encouraging taxpayers to get a head start on their 2021 returns. The IRS recommends gathering and organizing the necessary tax documents now to make the process as smooth as possible. Necessary documents include W-2 forms from employers and 1099 forms that document non-employment income such as unemployment benefits, dividends, and distributions from a pension, annuity, or retirement plan, according to the IRS. Another trick is to create an account on irs.gov. Here you can find the amount of all Economic Impact Payments you have received, view your most recent tax return, view payment history for the last five years and more.

Avoid scams

Many Americans fall prey to tax scams every year that cost them millions of dollars and compromise their personal information.

The most common scam during tax season is when scammers pretending to be IRS agents contact taxpayers in an attempt to obtain sensitive information. The IRS does not contact taxpayers by email, text, or social media.

Seniors vs. Crime, a nonprofit organization that operates as a special project of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, offers several tips to ensure consumers don’t fall for the scam.

Stephen Renico, director of Seniors vs. Crime Region 4, recommends taxpayers create their own account on the IRS website to monitor any activity.

At the same time, he recommends being very careful about how and where you use your personal information online.

People just need to be more aware of their surroundings and understand that there are people whose job in life is to get your hard-earned money, Renico said.

If you have been the victim of tax-related identity theft, the IRS will send you an Identity Protection Identification Number each year that will be needed to file your taxes. If you have not been a victim but want to proactively protect yourself against someone filing taxes under your name, you can request an IP code on the irs.gov website.

This ensures that no one will beat you to getting your tax money, Renico said.

Tax-Aide Villages

Villages Tax-Aide, a Villages organization sponsored by the AARP Foundation, offers free tax assistance.

Beginning January 27 through April 15, returns will be prepared from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Colony Cottage Regional Recreation Complex.

Other sites will open in the coming weeks.

Appointments can be made and more information can be found online at villagestaxaide.com.

Appointments are required. Walk-ins are not accepted, but residents can be put on a waiting list if they stop by and give their phone number to a Villages Tax-Aide volunteer.

Residents who have appointments will drop off their documentation, answer a few questions and wait outside while their return is prepared. They will be called back to review the documents before they are filed.

Rich Leclaire, district coordinator for Villages Tax-Aide, is happy to be able to provide modified in-person appointments, he said.

It was really unfair to people who didn’t have computers, but we had no choice, says Leclaire, from the Village of Pennecamp.

Leclaire anticipates that he and Villages Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare at least 7,500 tax returns this season.

