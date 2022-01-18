Entertainment
Get ready for a smooth tax season | News | Daily Sun Villages
With a new year comes preparation for the new tax season. Tax season starts on January 24, and this year’s tax day is April 18. Since last fall, the Internal Revenue Service has been encouraging taxpayers to get a head start on their 2021 returns. The IRS recommends gathering and organizing the necessary tax documents now to make the process as smooth as possible. Necessary documents include W-2 forms from employers and 1099 forms that document non-employment income such as unemployment benefits, dividends, and distributions from a pension, annuity, or retirement plan, according to the IRS. Another trick is to create an account on irs.gov. Here you can find the amount of all Economic Impact Payments you have received, view your most recent tax return, view payment history for the last five years and more.
Avoid scams
Many Americans fall prey to tax scams every year that cost them millions of dollars and compromise their personal information.
The most common scam during tax season is when scammers pretending to be IRS agents contact taxpayers in an attempt to obtain sensitive information. The IRS does not contact taxpayers by email, text, or social media.
Seniors vs. Crime, a nonprofit organization that operates as a special project of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, offers several tips to ensure consumers don’t fall for the scam.
Stephen Renico, director of Seniors vs. Crime Region 4, recommends taxpayers create their own account on the IRS website to monitor any activity.
At the same time, he recommends being very careful about how and where you use your personal information online.
People just need to be more aware of their surroundings and understand that there are people whose job in life is to get your hard-earned money, Renico said.
If you have been the victim of tax-related identity theft, the IRS will send you an Identity Protection Identification Number each year that will be needed to file your taxes. If you have not been a victim but want to proactively protect yourself against someone filing taxes under your name, you can request an IP code on the irs.gov website.
This ensures that no one will beat you to getting your tax money, Renico said.
Tax-Aide Villages
Villages Tax-Aide, a Villages organization sponsored by the AARP Foundation, offers free tax assistance.
Beginning January 27 through April 15, returns will be prepared from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Colony Cottage Regional Recreation Complex.
Other sites will open in the coming weeks.
Appointments can be made and more information can be found online at villagestaxaide.com.
Appointments are required. Walk-ins are not accepted, but residents can be put on a waiting list if they stop by and give their phone number to a Villages Tax-Aide volunteer.
Residents who have appointments will drop off their documentation, answer a few questions and wait outside while their return is prepared. They will be called back to review the documents before they are filed.
Rich Leclaire, district coordinator for Villages Tax-Aide, is happy to be able to provide modified in-person appointments, he said.
It was really unfair to people who didn’t have computers, but we had no choice, says Leclaire, from the Village of Pennecamp.
Leclaire anticipates that he and Villages Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare at least 7,500 tax returns this season.
Staff writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or [email protected]
Sources
2/ http://www.thevillagesdailysun.com/news/villages/prepare-for-a-smooth-tax-season-approach/article_50e1c2ca-7753-11ec-914c-1b7a57844d2a.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022