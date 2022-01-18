Academy Museum patrons ask why there’s no exhibit on Hollywood’s Jewish founders

Some prominent members and donors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are asking why the Jewish pioneers who helped build the Hollywood industry aren’t featured in its new museum in Los Angeles.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ opening gala on September 25, called the absence “a conspiracy of silence and it is deeply upsetting.” in a recent interview with rolling stone magazine.

I would have hoped that any honest historical assessment of the film industry, its origins, its development, its growth would include the role Jews played in building the industry from the ground up,” he said. -he adds. “As I was walking, I literally turned to the person I was with and said, ‘Where are the Jews? The omission was glaring.

Neal Gaber wrote in the introduction to his 1988 book An Empire of Their Own: How the Jews Invented Hollywood that the American film industry was founded and run for more than 30 years by Eastern European Jews. He added, “There were none of the barriers imposed by nobler professions and more firmly rooted businesses to keep Jews and other undesirables out.

Hollywood’s Jewish founding fathers included Paramount Pictures co-founder Adolph Zukor, founders of Warner Bros. Harry and Jack Warner, Universal Pictures co-founder Carl Laemmle, Columbia Pictures co-founder Harry Cohn, and MGM co-founders Sam Goldwyn and Louis B. Mayer.

Israeli-American media mogul Haim Saban, who along with his wife Cheryl made the largest donation to the museum, a $50 million donation, said rolling stone that the couple “firmly believe that Jewish contributions to the film industry, from its founding to the present day, should be highlighted.”

“We have shared our views with the management of the Academy Museums and appreciate that they take our comments seriously,” he said.

Some patrons have considered withdrawing their future financial contributions to the institution, with one Academy member who preferred to remain anonymous saying: “You left the museum with the impression that the film industry was created a long time ago. in 10 years. They erased the past. And I find that appalling. »

Current museum exhibits include a retrospective on Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki; a three-storey exhibition entitled “Cinema Stories” about filmmakers and their works; an exhibition of pre-cinematic cameras from the collection of Richard Balzer; and another that highlights the landscape of Mount Rushmore in Alfred Hitchcocks “North by Northwest.”

Opening this year is a new exhibit called “Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971,” which will explore the history of African American filmmakers.

Museum contains ‘few mentions of Jewish pioneers,’ except for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ director Billy Wilder, saysrolling stone. One of Wilder’s six Oscars is displayed with a small sign saying he fled Nazi Germany because of his religion.

By not including the founding fathers, they were making a massive statement, said Ryan Kavanaugh, CEO of Triller and Academy Fellow. As the grandson of Holocaust survivors it’s just shocking that they erased the contributions of a group that faced severe antisemitism, they couldn’t get bank loans, they couldn’t own houses in Los Angeles, and yet they still created this industry that is the foundation of the economy of Los Angeles. and affects people all over the world.

“Instead of, ‘Look what they were able to do,’ it’s just wiped out,” Kavanaugh added. “It goes against everything our industry says they stand for.”

An insider familiar with the decision-making process for the museum’s programming indicated there was an unwillingness to push back, saying, “A lot of people who could have fought harder for Jewish representation were really very low”.

In December, the museum launched a six-week film seriestitled “Vienna in Hollywood: Migrants and Exiles in the Studio System,” which features predominantly Jewish filmmakers “who traveled to Hollywood in the 1930s and 1940s, escaping Nazi Party persecution and the rise of anti-Semitism in Europe”. In the description of the series, the museum acknowledges that the American film industry was “built by Jewish immigrants”.

Museum Director and President Bill Kramer said rolling stonethat he spoke with Academy members and donors who expressed concerns about the lack of Jewish representation. He said the museum will open an exhibit on Hollywood’s Jewish founding fathers next year, and although it was originally planned as a temporary installation, it will now be the museum’s first and only permanent exhibit.

“Representation is so important to us, including our Jewish founders,” he explained. “If we don’t talk about it in enough detail or in a more visible way, we want to hear it and we want to respond to it. We heard those notes, and we understand. And we were really happy to be able to make a change and we let’s go of course.

Sid Ganis, the museum’s honorary trustee, said he found no problems with the current set of exhibits and was “a bit surprised” by the outrage.

We have a museum that covers over 100 years of this industry,” he said. “And yes, we didn’t come to opening night with the origin story, but we came to opening night with what was relevant to the audience we were playing and needed to include. I have friends who have said to me, “Where are the Jews? It’s in the eyes of the beholder. They’re there, and they’ll soon be there in a bigger and more visible way.”

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is the largest museum in the United States dedicated to the arts, sciences and artists of motion pictures. Its mission is to advance “the understanding, celebration and preservation of cinema through inclusive and accessible exhibitions, screenings, programs, initiatives and collections”. Its guiding principles include efforts to “illuminate the past, present and possible futures of film and the Academy”, as well as “embrace diversity and be radically inclusive”.