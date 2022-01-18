Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and the Teenage Cannibals: Why Yellowjackets is the Funniest TV Show Ever | Television

Ohats to dislike about Yellowjackets (Sky Atlantic), a series driven largely by the central mystery of which teenage girl was eaten and who ordered eaten? The American horror/thriller/drama, which is also a true comedy (is it so bad to laugh at an exploding plane?), gained a large audience during its first season. It tells the story of a girls’ high school soccer team, whose plane crashes on their way to a national tournament, leaving the survivors stranded in the desert, fighting for their lives. Consider it a hybrid of The Craft and The Island with Bear Grylls, or Lost with intentional jokes and a hint of Big Little Lies, if it was more about cannibalism than real estate porn.

I can’t remember the last time a TV series offered such pure, outrageous fun. It even manages to navigate one of the most irritating trends in contemporary television, the split-timeline, with style and panache. Half the action takes place in 1996, starting as a retro teen drama on the eve of the crash, morphing into a folk horror gorefest once the girls (and the odd boy or two) are right there at the heart of this. The other half takes place 25 years later, in the present day, when some of the women who made it out alive must figure out who knows what about the terrible things they did while stranded, and who tries. to blackmail them about it.

Christina Ricci as Misty in Yellowjackets. Photography: Paul Sarkis/Showtime

But, really, Yellowjackets is its own macabre and fun invention. It shares the spirit of those mid-to-late ’90s teen movies, such as Scream and The Faculty, in the way it juggles horror and humor; and it places almost as much emphasis on small teenage dramas, such as stolen boyfriends and newfound crushes, and the hunger and desperation of trying to live in an inhospitable, and possibly haunted, environment. It plays with supernatural elements without ever leaning on them too much, leaving us with the idea that what’s inside us is the scariest thing of all. Karyn Kusama directed the pilot episode and executive produce; she’s responsible for the perpetually rerated and underrated film Jennifers Body, and that shares a lot of her conniving tone.

The cast is brilliant, the young actors perfectly matched to their older counterparts. It’s a nostalgia fest for lovers of the 90s, with Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci turning in their best performances in years. Lewis is notable as the wild and troubled Natalie, while Ricci risks creating an iconic villain if you see her as a villain, though there are times when she borders on heroic in the fabulously unhinged Misty. Tawny Cypress is Taissa, an ambitious up-and-coming politician whose trauma from the accident continues to manifest in weird and weird ways. The wonderful and dependable Melanie Lynskey is perfect as the current Shauna, stuck in a household trap of her own creation but desperate to get out, and uncannily capable of cold-bloodedly slaughtering rabbits in her garden.

Juliette Lewis as Natalie in the Yellowjackets. Photography: Paul Sarkis/Showtime

Although there is a suggestion that the dark forces surround their days with wilderness, and the limits of reality are stretched especially when mixing hooch made from rotten berries with mushroom stew, the series holds our attention. rationing reveals, carefully providing drip-feed information on who may or may not be successful, and alluding to whatever horrible business has gone down. Although we know that our four main characters have survived to the present day, the identities and whereabouts of the others are still unclear. Fan forums are full of theories and speculation. Who is the girl who seems to have been sacrificed? Who is Queen Antler, leading her acolytes? What happens to the baby? What do Lotties’ visions mean? And Jackie? Was Adam really some random handsome guy, who just happened to be wherever Shauna was? And you happen to be a bit of a modern-day Yellowjackets fanboy?

The impending season finale, which can’t come soon enough, should answer at least some of those questions. It has already been renewed for a second season, and rightly so. I have recommended Yellowjackets to many people and so far it has had a very high success rate. My only concern is that it will leave us hanging, that with more seasons to come, we may have to wait a while for proper answers. But, then again, with Misty going wild and Natalie out for revenge, I can think of worse things to do than strap in for the ride.