Joss Whedon Responds to Misconduct Allegations; Ray Fisher Responds – Deadline

After being charged in July 2020 by Justice League actor Ray Fisher for ‘rude, abusive and unprofessional’ conduct during production of the 2017 Warner Bros. film, filmmaker Joss Whedon has finally responded to this accusation in a New York profile, as well as the series of allegations that followed from Gal Gadot and former Buffy the Vampire colleagues.

“The Undoing of Joss Whedon” profile, posted Monday morning, also contained new allegations of misconduct against Whedon, which it also addresses.

The loud social media slam by Fisher, who played Cyborg in the film, against Whedon in 2020 led WarnerMedia to conduct an internal investigation into what went wrong. Justice League, which prompted the media conglom to vaguely state in December of that year that “corrective action has been taken”, with fanboy genre-maker Whedon quitting the HBO series he created, Nevers, a month before.

Regarding Fisher’s claims that Whedon lightened the actor’s skin tone and reduced the Cyborg storyline, the Justice League co-writer and director of additional scenes (he stepped in to complete the film after Zack Snyder stepped down due to a personal family tragedy), says New Yorkit is Lila Shapiro that it lit the whole film in post-production, including all the faces. Whedon said he cut the role of Cyborg (which was restored and expanded in the Snyder cut of last year’s film on HBO Max) because it “logically didn’t make sense” and felt the game acting was bad – something sources familiar with the project said. in the profile, with viewers testing the screening seeing Cyborg as “the worst of all the characters in the movie”.

Whedon says he spent hours discussing the changes with Fisher and their talk was friendly. Whedon says of Fisher, “We’re talking about a malevolent force… We’re talking about a bad actor both ways.”

Fisher was quick to respond to the New York piece today, writing on Twitter, “Looks like Joss Whedon has to direct an endgame after all…Rather than tackle all the lies and antics today, I’ll be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. .Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow the work continues. #MLKDay. A>E.”

Whedon says in the high-profile interview that his ex-wife didn’t make it easy for him in the press. “My ex-wife made a target of me, and people cynically exploited that…She posted a letter saying some bad things I had done and saying some wrong things about me, but I had done the wrong things. things and so people knew I was approachable.

Regarding Gadot’s claim to the press that Whedon was “threatening” his career, the filmmaker said New York, “I don’t threaten people. Who do this ? and said it was all a misunderstanding. “English is not his first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech,” he said.

In response to a scene Gadot wanted to cut, Whedon, according to the article, jokingly told the actress that if she wanted to get rid of him, she would have to tie him to a train track and do it over his dead body. “Then I was told that I had said something about his corpse and tying him up her to the railroad,” says Whedon. In an email to New York, Gadot disagreed with Whedon’s sense of events, replying “I understood perfectly.”

the New York function also spoke with a angel the actress who said Whedon threatened her, telling her agent after asking for a raise that the show’s co-creator called her at home and said she’d ‘never work for him again , nor for 20th Century Fox”.

In February 2021, actress Charisma Carpenter said Whedon was “cruelly flippant” towards her while doing buffy and Angel, calling him fat after she got pregnant and asking if she was “going to keep it”. Carpenter also claimed that Whedon made fun of her religious beliefs, accused her of sabotaging the show, and fired her a season later after giving birth. Whedon tells New York about Carpenter’s whole situation: “I wasn’t well brought up”, and that he was baffled by her story. “Most of my experiences with Charisma have been delightful and charming. She struggled with her lines at times, but no one could hit a punch line harder than her,” said Whedon, who also said that ” I didn’t call her fat”.

buffy Actress Michelle Trachtenberg also took to social media last year, saying she couldn’t be alone in a room with Whedon on set. whedon said New York he had no idea what the actress was talking about; Shapiro in today’s article said “Trachtenberg didn’t want to elaborate.”

A senior member of the buffy the production team tells New York that Whedon was rolling on the floor with another actress, kissing, bumping into her chair. Whedon’s retort: ​​“It seems wrong. I don’t even understand this story a bit,” adding that he “lived in terror” that his belongings would be discovered.

Whedon also brushed off a story he got physical with buffy costume designer Cynthia Bergstrom during Season 5, her claim being that he grabbed her arm and dug his fingernails into her skin during an argument over costumes. whedon said New York, “I know I would get angry, but I’ve never been physical with people.”

Separately, the New York the profile reports that Whedon hired Erin Shade, who was an assistant to a showrunner on the ABC series co-created by Whedon Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD in a secret relationship, when he was 49 and she was 23. This involved paying her $2,500 to watch him write at his house over the weekend, as long as she kept quiet about the matter to their superiors. whedon said New York that he “should have handled the situation better”.

Deadline contacted representatives for Whedon. We will update if any reaction is issued regarding the New York item.