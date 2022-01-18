Hollywood star spotted at Celtic Park tonight as Angel Bhoys beat Hibernian

Hollywood star Jon Hamm was one of the fans at Celtic Park tonight, watching Ange Postecoglous Bhoys win 2-0 against Hibernian.

Hamm is currently believed to be in Scotland filming Amazon Prime’s Good Omens show and was recently spotted in Glasgow and Edinburgh. [Glasgow Live]

Tonight, the Mad Men icon chose to take in the surroundings of Paradise and was hopefully impressed with what he witnessed. Photo agency SNS posted a photo on their social media earlier tonight.

Hamm is a huge sports fan across the Atlantic and has been known to follow the NHL St Louis Blues team and the MLB St Louis Cardinals outfit. He also narrates the NFL documentary series All Or Nothing.

In addition to Mad Men, the 50-year-old is known for his starring roles in films including The Town, Bridesmaids and Baby Driver.

Celtic were in sparkling form against Hibs, befitting Hollywood glitz and glamour, especially in the first half. New signing Daizen Maeda scored on his debut while compatriot Reo Hatate produced a stunning display to win the sponsors’ Man of the Match award.

I doubt the upcoming game against Alloa in the Scottish Cup will be as glamorous as tonight’s occasion, but it’s just as important for the Bhoys.

As we found out in the Scottish League Cup, Celtic are a contender for the trophy this season, but we can’t be wrong against lower league opposition, who will no doubt sit and defend this weekend.

Even though Hamm may not be there, the rest of us will no doubt be captivated!

