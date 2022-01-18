The acclaimed photojournalist was 87 – The Hollywood Reporter





Steve Schapiro, the photojournalist and documentarian who covered the civil rights movement, produced stills for The Godfather and Taxi driver and made portraits of David Bowie, Barbra Streisand, Andy Warhol and Ray Charles, has died. He was 87 years old. Schapiro died Saturday at his Chicago home of pancreatic cancer, a publicist said. Schapiro photographed the March on Washington in 1963, the march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965, and the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign in 1968. He has produced publicity material, publicity photos and posters for films, including midnight cowboy (1969), The Godfather (1972), The way we were (1973), Taxi driver (1976), The man who fell to earth (1976), Risky business (1983) and Billy Madison (1995) and collaborated with Streisand and Bowie for record covers. His 2007 book Schapiro’s heroes, winner of an Art Directors Club Cube Award, featured profiles and portraits of Streisand, Warhol, Kennedy, Charles, Muhammad Ali, Martin Luther King Jr., Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, James Baldwin, Samuel Beckett and Truman Capote. Other books included 2008 The Godfather Family Scrapbook; 2010s Taxi driver; 2012 then and now, with photos by Jack Nicholson, Marlon Brando, John Huston, Otto Preminger, Orson Welles and others; 2016 Bowie and Barbra Streisand; 2017 fire next time, with his civil rights photos taken from 1963 to 1968 accompanied by text by Baldwin; and 2018 Corn. Martin Scorsese (left) and Robert De Niro on the set of “Taxi Driver” in 1976

Courtesy of Fahey/Klein Gallery David Bowie in New Mexico in 1975

Courtesy of Fahey/Klein Gallery Originally from New York, Schapiro discovered photography at the age of 9 during a summer camp. He studied with photojournalist W. Eugene Smith, who would inform his concerned humanistic approach to photography, and attempted to emulate the work of French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson. Schapiro started in 1961 as a freelancer, and his photos would appear on the covers of magazines, including Life, See, Time, Newsweek, rolling stone, vanity lounge, Sports Illustrated, People and Paris Match. He has produced photographic essays on subjects as varied as narcotics addition, Easter in Harlem, the Apollo Theatre, Haight-Ashbury, poodles and presidents. Since the exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1969 Harlem in my head, which included a number of his images, his photographs have appeared in museum and gallery exhibitions around the world. Recent one-man shows have been staged in Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Maura, and his children Theophilus, Adam, Elle and Taylor. Donations in his name may be made to Chicago’s Saint Sabina Church.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/arts/steve-schapiro-dead-photojournalist-1235076094/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos