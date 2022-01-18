Madame Tussauds Hollywood, Pink’s Hotdogs unite to celebrate Betty White’s 100th birthday





Two Hollywood icons paid tribute to another on Monday, January 17. Madame Tussauds Hollywood and Pinks Hot Dogs have teamed up to celebrate the life of Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday at the wax museum. People had the chance to pose for photos with the wax figure of the film and TV star – and also to eat a hot dog from Pink. All proceeds from the sale of the hot dogs will be donated to the Los Angeles Zoo, which honored the Emmy-winning star on Monday. Natalie Moore takes a photo with Libby Moore, Quinn Akin and Eleni Georgeton with the wax figure of Betty White at Madame Tussauds Hollywood on Monday, January 17, 2022. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

People pose for photos with the wax figure of Betty White at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

Mike Pingle takes a photo with the wax figure of Betty White at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

People pose for photos with the wax figure of Betty White at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, on what would have been her 100th birthday, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG )

People take photos with the wax figure of Betty White at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG) White, who died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99, enjoyed her favorite meal at the iconic Los Angeles stand, no frills, just meat and a bun. Richard Pink, co-owner of Pinks Hot Dogs, said the Betty White Naked Hot Dog without toppings will stay on the menu forever. She started Pinks Hot Dogs at City Walk in 2010 by eating a hot dog right in front of me, said Pink, whose mother and father opened the famous stand in 1939. I said, Betty, let me put some toppings on it, he said. And she said, no, I like my hot dogs plain, just the beef, and the bun, I just like it naked, he added. She told him: You can tell everyone Betty White is getting naked at Pinks, Pink laughed, recalling the actress’ one-of-a-kind sense of humor. White died just 17 days before her 100th birthday, at her Brentwood home on the 500 block of North Carmelina Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. White was a television star for seven decades and was best known for her Emmy-winning roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls.

