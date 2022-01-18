Hunter Schafer seen holding hands with Euphoria co-star Dominic Fike in West Hollywood





On Saturday January 15, Euphoria co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike were pictured in West Hollywood holding hands as they left the Nice Guy restaurant together. the Pictures have fans super excited about their possible romance. Rumors that they were hanging out together appeared on the gossip site two me, who claimed Shafer was seen backstage at one of Fike’s shows, and another fan claimed to have seen them “kissing and dancing” in Nice Guy while surrounded by other big stars. The would-be couple were both dressed casually, with Schafer in a white hoodie under a black zip-up jacket, patterned shorts and a pair of signature white sneakers. She wore a red face covering and had her blonde hair up. Fike wore a beige and black striped sweater and black pants over black boots. He accessorized with some simple jewelry. Fike plays a new character in the Season 2 series named Elliot, who meets Rue (Zendaya) at a New Year’s Eve party in a heartbreaking scene where she nearly overdoses. Shafer returns as Rue’s love interest Jules Vaughn. In the second episode of the season, which airs Sunday night, it looks like Elliot will play a bigger role in Rue’s story and possibly even become a threat to her relationship with Jules. In the past, Shafer has been bound to model Massima Dee, although they never confirmed they were a couple. Fike has been in a relationship with social media personality Shelby Tangorra, and Libraryis Diana Silvers. Fike has been very open about his relationship with Silvers, telling QG that he was “full-fledged”. “On our first date, we talked about Paul McCartney, and I hadn’t talked about Paul in so long or the Beatles,” he said. “It kind of manifested the characteristic of Paul. I was trying to do stuff to impress her and work with people she heard about. Neither Fike nor Shafer have confirmed they’re a couple, but we’ll keep an eye on Instagram. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

