Entertainment
Unlike in the past, the Chinese are spoiled for choice when it comes to entertainment – Opinion
Editor’s note: Four decades of reform and opening up have not only made China the world’s second largest economy, but have also changed the way of life for Chinese people. A veteran China Daily reporter writes about the changing sources of entertainment.
For people like us who grew up in the 1960s, toys were a luxury. We played with everything we could get our hands on, from cigarette box paper to candy wrappers, from little bits of animal bone to even our dirty shoes. And then there was the hide and seek. As a child, I fell asleep several times while “hiding”.
Children who had an iron jumping frog or a cloth doll were envied. Such toys were sold in stores, but for most parents who, despite working all day, could barely make ends meet, they were simply not affordable.
Poverty has turned children like us into toymakers. With tree branches, catapults were made; with wood, we made spinning tops; with bricks, we made dumbbells and weights for bodybuilding. We tied up discarded rubber gloves and turned them into long ropes for playing jump rope games. In fact, I learned table tennis with a racket I made myself, an ordinary wooden bat with no sponge or rubber.
Adults at that time had virtually no sources of entertainment other than playing chess and cards. Jogging? No, it would burn too many calories that people back then didn’t get enough of because they couldn’t eat enough.
Life has changed dramatically over the past few decades for both old and young alike due to reform and opening up and the resulting rapid economic growth. Today, most city kids have at least half a dozen toys, from Barbie dolls to Transformers, bikes to roller skates, not to mention video games and apps.
Many parents send their children to after-school classes to learn piano, ballet, tennis, swimming, taekwondo, and even horseback riding.
Adults also have multiple choices for leisure and relaxation. While chess and cards remain popular among adults, many people today are spending more money on entertainment and/or paying large sums to join gyms or clubs to exercise regularly and/or or play table tennis, tennis, badminton, football and/or basketball to keep fit.
In the evening, the majority of gyms are packed with young people working out and training to lose weight or build muscle.
Hiking and biking have also become popular among young people, and to meet their needs, city authorities have paved rubber-covered paths in parks and are building special routes for biking enthusiasts.
And marathons, once rare in China, have become a regular affair today. Nearly 2,000 marathon races were held each year in China before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, each attracting thousands of participants. And nearly 50 million Chinese have become regular joggers.
While young people and people with jobs can only seek hobbies, visit gyms or play sports after completing their daily chores, for millions of retirees, hobbies have become an important part of their lives. In the morning, many older people gather in parks or community squares to practice song and dance, from waltz and tango to yangge and Uyghur dance which, by the way, is also a form of ‘exercise.
In some places, these songs and dances continue until very late at night. Local authorities encourage these activities, but ensure that the decibel level remains low, so that the noise does not disturb local residents.
Many villages also have basic gym facilities built with donations from charities. These free facilities are mainly used by retirees and the elderly. After getting the necessary exercise, the elderly can attend adult education schools to learn calligraphy, painting, classical poems, musical instruments and handicrafts.
And many seniors now own two of the most popular toys today: cameras and cars. They visit parks and hutongs (alleys) to take pictures to demonstrate their artistic talents and travel in their cars to distant destinations to meet their spiritual needs.
Rising individual incomes have changed Chinese people’s choice of entertainment, and entertainment has changed Chinese people’s way of life.
The author is the former deputy editor of China Daily.
Sources
2/ http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202201/18/WS61e60b2fa310cdd39bc8199f.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022