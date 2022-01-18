Colombian author Garca Mrquez had a secret Mexican daughter | Books





By ASTRID SUREZ Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia For decades, famous Colombian author Gabriel Garca Mrquez hid an intimate aspect of his life from the public: he had a daughter with a Mexican writer, with whom he had an extramarital affair in the early 1990s. The well-kept secret was published Sunday by Colombian newspaper El Universal and confirmed to The Associated Press by two relatives of the Nobel Prize-winning author, famous for novels like ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ and ‘Love in the Cholera times.” Mrquez died in Mexico City in 2014, where thousands of his readers lined up to see his coffin at a concert hall. He was married for more than five decades to Mercedes Barcha, and the couple had two children, Rodrigo and Gonzalo. They have lived in Mexico City for much of their lives. El Universal said that in the early 1990s, Mrquez had a daughter with Susana Cato, a writer and journalist who worked with Mrquez on two film scripts and also interviewed him for a magazine article in 1996. Cato and Marquez named their daughter Indira; She is now in her thirties and uses her mother’s surname. People also read… Shani Garca Mrquez, one of the writers’ nieces, told the AP that she had known her cousin Indira for years, but had not mentioned her to the media because her parents always asked her to be discreet about the personal life of his uncles. Gabriel Eligio Torres Garca, who is also a nephew of the Colombian writer, said he has been in contact with Indira Cato through social media, although he has never met her in person. My cousins ​​Rodrigo and Gonzalo casually told me about her in a meeting, he said. Other members of the Garca Mrquezs family, quoted by El Universal, said they had not spoken about the writers’ daughter before out of respect for Mercedes Barcha, who died in August 2020. Torres Garca said the mother of ‘Indira Catos had also been discreet about the lineage of her daughters. , to keep her out of the media spotlight. Indira Cato is now a documentary producer in Mexico City. She won several awards for a 2014 documentary about migrants passing through Mexico. She leads a very artistic life, like many people in this family, said Shani Garca. It makes us very happy that she shined on her own. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyprogress.com/entertainment/books/colombian-author-garc-a-m-rquez-had-secret-mexican-daughter/article_bbdf3f9b-49bf-574a-b2dc-a2bf550ecd64.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]site: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos