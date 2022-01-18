Entertainment
Christina Haack responds to criticism of her relationship with Josh Hall | Entertainment
Christina Haack is perfectly happy with the pace of her relationship with Josh Hall.
The HGTV star took instagram to post a photo of her and Hall with the caption, “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah…that feeling of pure bliss / those deep conversations, love is what it is.” She has since rewritten the caption as a series of emojis.
The couple got engaged in September after a few months of dating.
Haack was previously married to her “Flipping 101” co-star Tarek El Moussa, whom she divorced in 2018.
She married television host Ant Anstead later the same year. They divorced in 2021.
She has two children with Moussa and a son with Anstead.
In a recent interview with People, Haack said being with Hall was refreshing.
“It took me back to my roots and reminded me of what life is like outside of TV,” she said. “With him by my side, I believe anything is possible.”
