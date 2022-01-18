I was told to line my lips, do the waist

Kriti Sanon on body shaming: Actress Kriti Sanon is one of the most important faces in the industry and has already wowed audiences with her performances in numerous films. The actor is also no new to body shaming and being judged on various beauty metrics in the industry. In her latest interview with an entertainment portal, she made sure she talked about breaking those unnecessary and unrealistic beauty standards in Bollywood.Read also – Shehzadi in the house!’ Kriti Sanon joins Kartik Aaryan for Shehzada in Delhi

Kriti revealed that she was asked to use fillers for her lips and was criticized because of that "gummy smile" she was born with. the Mimi the actor said Bollywood bubble, "There were times when I was told to line my lips to (make them) fuller. It didn't make sense to me. I tried it once (she laughs). also said that my nostrils flare up a bit when i smile so yeah there will be criticism from everywhere when i smile or laugh sometimes they do but thats normal na im not a doll in plastic.

Kriti spoke of incidents where she was asked to change her body features, including her height. “People told me you have a gummy smile. Which I was born with, I can’t do anything about it. It’s little things that people don’t say directly ki yeh change karo (change this). I myself feel like these things that everyone hears someone was telling me now that it’s not the pressure but i think the pressure is increasing with all these instagram filters and everything that happens everyone wants to be perfect everything time. So, I’ve been there and I’ve heard things. Someone asked me to tighten my waist a little bit.

The actor said to make sure the person isn’t just listening to random everyone in the industry and trying to beat those stereotypes to move forward. Kriti had made her debut in 2016 with her film Heropanti. She received a lot of appreciation for her role in Mimi which came out last year. Kriti played the role of a surrogate mother in the film.