‘United States of Al’ and ‘Arrow’ actor Parker Young marries longtime love Stephanie Weber | Married, Parker Young
Parker Young and his longtime love Stephanie Weber got married !
The 33 year old player Arrow alum and his partner of 16 years had a small private ceremony in their backyard in September 2021, People reveals.
Get all the details inside, including who their famous officiant was…
parkeris current United States of Al co-star Adhir Kalian was the celebrant of the couple!
“We have been together for 16 years since we were children” parker shared with People. “I think when couples have been together as long as we have it can be easy to become complacent and let the spark fade. It’s important to keep things exciting.
parker and Stephanie are high school sweethearts and also parents to a three-year-old daughter Jaxon.
“We never really cared about having a fancy, flashy, expensive wedding,” he added. “All we need is each other. That’s all we ever needed. We committed our lives to each other a long time ago, so this was really just semantics.
The actor actually surprised his love on her birthday with the mini ceremony. How cute!
He told her to get ready and she was confused because they had no plan. Then after getting dressed and putting on some mascara, a man in a suit with a briefcase showed up at their house.
“I was a bit confused but immediately started crying and told parker, ‘Is he here to marry us?’ “, She shared.
They then began to fill out and sign papers, followed by the arrival of Adhir, who said, “I’m going to celebrate your marriage.
“And of course I started crying again. At this point, it feels like a dream,” Stephanie Recount People. “Literally, the man I’ve been with for 15 years is finally giving in and giving me my daughter’s last name.”
It was just the three of them, their daughter, their dog, and the babysitter “who had just turned up for her shift and was also very confused…I guess she was our witness.”
Congratulations to the happy couple!
