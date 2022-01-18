Actor Sonu Sood before the polls





Sonu Sood’s sister, Malvika Sood Sachar, will contest the elections from the assembly headquarters in Moga. Chandīgarh: Congress shared a short video on Monday, showing actor Sonu Sood saying that “the real CM” will be the one who deserves to be in office and not the one who declares himself to be the leading ministerial candidate. The 36-second video on Twitter, which was retweeted by the Punjab Congress, ends with images of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi speaking at different programs and events. The clip featuring actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, whose sister recently joined Congress, comes ahead of February 20 elections for the Punjab Assembly and amid speculation that the state party chairman, Navjot Singh Sidhu, is considering the post of Chief Minister for himself, if Congress comes to power. . Mr Channi, who is the first Dalit chief minister in the state, had said a few days ago that Congress should declare its main ministerial candidate and pointed out that it had been seen in the past that this had favored the left to reap electoral gains. . However, Congress has not nominated a chief ministerial candidate. Party will go to elections under ‘collective leadership’, he says In the video, Mr Sood says: “The real CM (Chief Minister) or king is a person who is brought to the presidency by force. He doesn’t need to struggle and he doesn’t need to say that I was the chief ministerial candidate and I deserve that.” He (the person in the chief minister position) should be someone who is a “back bencher and he should be brought in from behind and say you deserve it and you become (the CM) and when that person becomes it, he can change the country,” the actor said. Mr Sood’s sister, Malvika Sood Sachar, will contest the elections from the assembly headquarters in Moga. The Congress tweet also said, “Bol Raha Punjab, ab Panje ke saath, Mazboot karenge har haath (Punjab says, supporting hand (symbol of Congress), will empower all.” Navjot Sidhu said a few days ago that people elect MPs and in Punjab they will also choose their Chief Minister, not the Congress high command. However, he later said he was not looking for any position. Mr Channi was appointed Chief Minister of Punjab following the resignation of Amarinder Singh in September last year.

