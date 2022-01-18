No Way Home role is a secret – The Hollywood Reporter





[This story contains spoilers from Spider-Man: No Way Home.] Andrew Garfield was not going to confirm his appearance in Spider-Man: No Coming Home to anyone – not even the ex-girlfriend and The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone. But that doesn’t mean keeping her secret was easy. “Emma kept texting me, and she was like, ‘You’re in this new Spider Man movie?’ And, I thought, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘Honestly, I don’t know.’ I continued, even with her. It was hilarious,” he said. says Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “Then she saw it, and she was like, ‘You’re an asshole.'” Garfield also shared his side of the story about rumors surrounding his role that swirled before the movie was released. In January 2021, a Door Dash driver delivered food to Garfield and two of his friends on his first night in Atlanta for No coming home. “I open the door. I’ve got my mask, my hat, and I’m like, ‘Thank you, bro,'” Garfield started. “And he’s like, ‘Yo, yo, yo, I need see your ID,’ and I’m like, ‘Huh?’ He’s like, ‘I need to see your ID.’ And I’m like, ‘No food delivery service has ever asked me for my ID. It’s interesting.'” the Spider Man The actor went on to explain that he had asked the driver to take a step back because of the pandemic and asked again why he had to show his ID, to which the driver replied that it was because that he had ordered alcohol. “I didn’t drink alcohol, man, I had tacos,” Garfield told the driver. “I was certainly not [rude]. I asked for social distancing, but I obviously upset the man, and I didn’t mean to,” Garfield said. “I apologize for anything that may have been misconstrued as rude. I don’t like to bother people. Garfield also opened up about the day his stuntman, William Spencer, posted a photo of himself with Greg Townley, one of Tom Holland’s stuntmen, on Instagram. “I love William Spencer so much. He’s my guy for life,” Garfield said of Spencer. “I saw his message and I was like, ‘Bruh. Dude, what are you doing? Tom’s stunt double is here,” and he was very sweet about it. He was like, ‘Oh, come on, man, let me do my thing!’ Spencer later deleted the post, which further fueled rumors that Garfield and Tobey Maguire would appear in the Holland-led’s third film. Spider Man movies. Despite the various leaks that followed, Garfield said there was not a time when he and the No coming home the team considered simply admitting that he was in the film. “It was the right thing to do,” he said, explaining that even people who were pretty sure his appearance was going to happen couldn’t know for sure. “A weird self-preservation thing comes into play, where you start living with the idea that it’s not happening in your mind and in your body, and that just increases the desire for it to happen. .”

