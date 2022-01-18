Morgan Freeman’s Health: Actor Left Agonizing With Hidden Condition – Fibromyalgia





The 84-year-old actor who starred in The Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby and more recently Angel Has Fallen owes a lot to his iconic voice. The same voice that helped win her a Golden Globe for her role in Driving Miss Daisy in 1989, was also nearly ripped from her after a horrific car accident left the star in a life-changing condition in 2008.

The accident happened while the star was driving near his home in Charlston, Mississippi. He and a companion then had to be freed by rescuers before being airlifted to hospital. At the time, a spokesperson for Freeman – then 71 – described his condition as “serious” as the actor was conscious and talking to his rescuers. According to the Charleston Sun Sentinel newspaper editor, who arrived at the scene shortly after the accident, Freeman had to be extracted from his Nissan Maxima after workers used hydraulic shears, also known as ‘the jaws of life’. to cut him free. It was concluded that the star, who was driving the car, had overcorrected, causing her to turn around several times before coming to a stop. READ MORE: Omicron Variant Symptoms: The Sign While Eating – ‘It May Come as a Surprise’

Since the crash, Freeman has managed to recover with little to no visible injuries. However, unbeknownst to most, the star suffered from a hidden illness that often caused him “excruciating” pain. The star has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia – a disorder that causes long-lasting pain throughout the body, and although it may not be obvious at first, the condition prevents Freeman from doing certain activities due to a “left hand useless”. In an interview with Esquire magazine in 2012, interviewer Tom Chiarella commented on how the actor frequently grabbed his left shoulder and grimaced. The journalist observed: “It hurts when he walks, when he sits, when he gets up from his sofa and when he stumbles in a wet meadow. More than hurtful. It seems a kind of agony, although he never talks about it. DO NOT MISS :

“Despite having surgery to repair nerve damage, he was stuck with a useless left hand. He’s gripped tightly with a compression glove most of the time to make sure blood doesn’t pool there. It’s a pinch, his pain, an icy shot from a relatively useless limb. “He doesn’t like to show it, but there are times when he can’t help but lose himself in a world-ending grimace.” Noticing the star’s obvious pain, Tom popped the question to the star, who gave a little insight into exactly how the condition is affecting him. Freeman said, “It’s fibromyalgia. Up and down the arm. This is where it gets so bad. Atrocious.”

Due to chronic pain, Freeman can no longer enjoy some of his old hobbies such as flying jets, riding horses, driving [especially a manual car], or sail alone to the Caribbean to enjoy “complete isolation”. Despite all the things that have been taken away from him since the accident, Freeman went on to explain that he still appreciates the finer things in life. He went on to say, “There is a point to changes like these. I have to move on, to other conceptions of myself. I play golf. I am still working. And I can be happy enough just to walk the earth. The NHS explains that common symptoms of fibromyalgia include much more than severe pain. Typical symptoms include: Increased sensitivity to pain

Extreme tiredness (tiredness)

Muscle stiffness

Difficulty sleeping

Problems with mental processes (known as “fibro-fog”), such as memory and concentration problems

Headache

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Researchers believe that repeated nerve stimulation causes damage to the brain and spinal cord of sufferers. This alteration involves an abnormal increase in certain chemicals in the brain that signal pain. In addition to this, pain receptors in the brain appear to develop a “pain memory”, meaning they can overreact to pain and non-pain signals. Typically, symptoms begin after an event, such as physical trauma, surgery, infection, or significant psychological stress. But in other cases, symptoms can build up gradually over time without a single triggering event. The disease is incurable, so treatments to help individuals cope with pain and symptoms often involve medication and self-care strategies. These strategies include physical therapy, counseling and relaxation techniques. Fibromyalgia Action UK is a charity that offers information and support for people with fibromyalgia. They can be contacted on 0300 999 3333.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/health/1551333/morgan-freeman-health-fibromyalgia-symptoms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos