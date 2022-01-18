Sidney Poitier, African-American actor loses his life and Hollywood in mourning | AFP

The world of cinema is mourning for the loss of a historic figure in the industry, the first major actor Afro-American Sidney Poitier lost his life due to his 94 years old of age confirmed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Bahamas.

The famous actor became the first colored star appointed at a price of academy with “The Defiants” (Fugitives) created in 1958 and managed a few years later to win the Oscar at Best actor for his fine performance in “Field Lily” (The Lily of the Valley), 1963.

The actor reached the notoriety then playing various roles between the 50s and 60s, a very difficult time to come to attention when racism still existed.

With his classics “Guess who’s coming to dinner”, “In the heat of the night” and “To the teacher with love”, he managed to lead by example and succeed as an actor, seeking to break out of stereotypes.

Moreover, I also know that no other Oscar plus the year of 2002 with his extraordinary performances and his dignity, style and intelligence.









In social networks, celebrities are mourning the loss and have described that for many it has been an example to follow, Oprah Winfrey also thanked to see him known personally and professionally by placing a message in which he expressed that he had a soul so that he will always appreciate.

Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o are among the actors who have claimed to be firing him on their personal accounts.

Rest in peace Sidney Poitier, the world of cinema will remember you forever and much more the equality movement, we wish your family and friends a speedy resignation.