Snooki and Jionni LaValle: secretly separated?

Snooki doesn’t seem like the kind of star who hides a lot of secrets from her fans.

During his years of jerseyshore celebrity, we’ve seen Queen Meatball indulge in all sorts of drunken hijinks, and in confessional segments, she’s shared detailed accounts of everything from her sexual escapades to her most painful urinary tract infections.

But for all her outspokenness, there is one element of Snooki’s personal life that she very diligently hides from public view.

We are, of course, talking about her marriage to Jionni LaValle.

It’s strange, isn’t it?

All the others Bank the spouses are series regulars, and Snooki is an open book about every other aspect of his life.

But for some reason, she and LaValle keep their on-camera interactions to an absolute minimum.

Since a long time Bank viewers know that wasn’t always the case.

Indeed, early in their relationship, Snooki may have shared a little too much information about Jionni, especially when it came to the size of his manhood and his performance in bed.

At the time, Snooks was still in love with Vinny Gudagnino (how things have changed! Those two barely interact now!), and she made these revelations by comparing her two love interests in a way that was pretty unflattering to Jionni.

Few relationships could survive such massive public betrayal so soon, and that certainly wasn’t the only roadblock for these two.

Remember when Jionni visited Snooki in Italy, and he was so pissed off at her partying ways that he turned around and went back to the airport within hours?

Needless to say, many Bank viewers — and actors — assumed the Snooki-Jionni relationship wasn’t long for this world.

But that turned out not to be the case.

I have different priorities now, Snooki told haters just before her 2014 wedding to LaValle (in a ceremony not attended by Gudagnino or Mike Sorrentino, who she was feuding with at the time).

I don’t care what other people think. As long as I know I’m ready and he’s ready.

So it’s perhaps no surprise that rumors of Snooki and Jionni divorcing seem to pop up every few months.

These reports intensify each time Snooki leaves for another season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

But the couple hasn’t responded to the rumors since the first season of the spin-off series.

Hey guys, I’ll visit this thread once and only once, Jionni shared on Instagram at the time.

My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I CHOOSE NOT to be on TV because I just don’t like it. Nicole and I are doing great and have grown even stronger together while raising our beautiful children,” he continued.

LaValle went on to point out that he was going not make future appearances on Jersey Shore Family Vacation – but he claims the decision has nothing to do with the state of his marriage.

HOWEVER, you won’t see me on his reality show,” he wrote.

“Being a reality TV star was never something I wanted to be. I own my own business and work hard at it, which is what I do,” LaValle continued.

“My wife is a reality TV star and works hard for it, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced.

Again, that was years ago, but it seems Snooki and Jionni have adopted a policy of not publicly discussing their marriage, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that they considered that was the last word on the matter.

In all likelihood, these two will continue to avoid discussing their relationship status.

And since Jionni rarely appears on Snooks’ Instagram page, we suspect reports of marital strife will continue to surface from time to time.

But for now at least, it seems the LaValles are content to let the rumor mill spin without feeling the need to set the record straight.