Euphoria’s Ashtray actor Javon Walton is a real-life boxer aiming for the Olympics









Javon “Wanna” Walton is one of Euphoria’s youngest cast members and he’s also a pretty incredible athlete. Euphoria is filled to the brim with iconic and memorable TV characters, and at the very top of that list is Fes’ cryptocurrency expert little brother, Ashtray. Ashtray is played by 15-year-old Javon “Wanna” Walton. He appeared throughout Season 1, and after two episodes of Season 2, it’s clear that Ashtray means serious business in the new season. But a quick glance at Javon’s Instagram account and you’ll see that appearing on one of HBO’s most popular and critically acclaimed shows is pretty much a side gig. The star is actually a boxer and gymnast, with hopes of making it to the Olympics. READ MORE: Euphoria’s Angus Cloud Reveals Fez Was Originally Going To Die In Season 1 While most Euphoria stans will know all about Javon’s sporting aspirations, some viewers are only just discovering that the young star is a hugely talented athlete. A video shared by @WhistleSports on Twitter recently went viral, with fans of the show all flocking to quote replies in shock that Javon isn’t actually just an actor. (Suddenly, that couch jumping stunt with the hammer in the season premiere of Euphoria season 2 makes a lot more sense, huh?) “My biggest goal is to go to the Olympics and I just want to be known for all my sports,” he said in the clip, filmed in 2018. “So in the morning I’ll do a bit of boxing, do a bit of school work. After that I’ll go and do some T&T, which is stomping and tumbling and then, in the evening, more boxing or I’m going to do gymnastics.” Javon is on the elite track and is so good at gymnastics and trampoline that he would probably finish on the podium if he competed in the Junior Olympics. Javon is coached by his father DJ Walton and they work out at their family gym. In the Whistle Sports clip, Javon’s boxing trainer Travis Bowers also revealed that he has been training her since she was 5 years old. Javon’s little brother, Daelo, who also played the younger version of Ashtray in Euphoriathe season 2 opener, is also a budding boxer. Her sister Jayla also boxed and did gymnastics. Javon still continues to act outside of Euphoria. His next film is that of 2022 Samaritan alongside Sylvester Stallone. And whether it’s boxing or gymnastics, it looks like it won’t be long before we see Javon represent his country at the highest level and win, probably. A Euphoria legend and a sports hero in the making. Learn more about Euphoria here: Best of 2021:

