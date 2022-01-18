‘Cobra Kai’ Star Martin Kove Explains How Playing Kreese ‘Caused Problems’ In Real-Life Relationships

Martin Kove’s John Kreese has been darkening the dojo doors of “Cobra Kai” since before the former YouTube TV series became a Netflix hit. And four seasons of reprising the role of the iconic “Karate Kid” villain gave Kove a chance to mold that villain into a fully fleshed out character.

“He’s not a villain, he’s just misunderstood,” Kove told TheWrap ahead of the Season 4 premiere of “Cobra Kai,” as production wrapped for Season 5.

The Karate Kid sequel series is set more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the inevitable conflict continuing between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Kreese star alumnus Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

In season 4 of “Cobra Kai”, Kreese, LaRussos Karate Kid and the executioner of Karate Kid II, bring the executioner of Daniel-san Karate Kid III Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to the Cobra Kai dojo. To even the odds, LaRusso and Lawrence team up once again to take down the bad guys in the world of kid karate.

Kove didn’t want to play the “Cobra Kai” version of Kreese as a one-dimensional badass, as he said. “It’s not like John Kreese in the movie: ‘Sweep the Leg,’ ‘No Mercy,’ ‘Mercy is for the Weak,’ Kove said. “He’s a little beyond that.”

“There’s a vulnerability to come” in the character for Season 4 and beyond, Kove teased.

So if he’s not the Kreese we love to hate in movies, then who is he these days? For this comparison, Kove turned to another hugely popular TV show – one from his favorite genre, westerns.

“John Kreese is John Dutton from ‘Yellowstone’,” Kove said. “If John Kreese owned a ranch, he’d be like Kevin [Costner] is playing.

Misunderstood or simply misunderstood, Kreese doesn’t vibrate with today’s teenager, which would typically be a problem when running a for-profit business based on teenagers voluntarily enrolling to study the sport the most disciplined in the world. Fortunately, “Cobra Kai” is fictional. But for one example that Kove thinks Kreese and Dutton would thrill to, the Cobra Kai leader isn’t interested in accepting another 2nd place trophy from the upcoming All-Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament.

Personally, Kove, a father, struggles with the “trophy of participation” part of our modern culture. In the end, he ends up on Kreese’s side. Spend enough time in a man’s gi…

“A lot of John Kreese fell into my personality and unfortunately some of them got me in trouble. Because he’s sitting inside Marty Kove until we’re relieved of the show , then he kind of walks away,” Kove said. “But this year we did two seasons, so John Kreese was there for six months of my life in 2021. And he’s a badass. “

“It falls into other things you do in your life. And you have to be careful,” he continued. “It’s innate. It’s not something you can control, you know?

Kove isn’t saying he’s a method actor – he isn’t – but the 75-year-old actor certainly brings his work home.

“Let me tell you: in a relationship, it’s really hard. I’ve had several different rocky relationships – the same relationship, but very rocky,” Kove said. “Honestly, I think it has a lot to do with it. with the values ​​of John Kreese. And you think you’ll overcome them because you’re Martin Kove, you’re not John Kreese, you’re not the character – but they’re still there very subtly. They are still there. They are a driving force. Because he’s a winner. And you are an actor, you want to be a winner.

Season 4 of “Cobra Kai” is now streaming on Netflix. Viewers will find out who the “winner” is this season in the finale.