Bollywood actor Dharmendra posts video of the Fiat 1100, his first car bought 60 years ago





Actor Dharmendra is known for his roles in several Bollywood movies. He has been in the film industry for a very long time and has acted and produced several films. When it comes to cars, he has many vehicles in his garage, but one car is very close to this veteran actor’s heart. It’s a Fiat 1100 and it’s the first car he’s ever bought. The actor had shared a social media post where he is seen posing with his beloved car. The Fiat 1100 is over 60 years old and was purchased by the actor in 1960. The actor shared the video on his personal Instagram page. In this short video, Dharmendra can be heard saying, “Hi guys, my first car. I bought it for 18,000 only. At that time, 18,000 was a good thing. I kept it well. This seems good? Pray for that, he should always be with me. He bought the car for Rs 18,000 only and in an interview, the actor had explained why he did not sell the car. He kept the Fiat 1100 with him because he was afraid that one day he would lose his job and then be able to use the same car as a taxi. Also Read: Forgotten Hyundai Cars and SUVs: From Terracan to Sonata Gold The Fiat 1100 was one of the first cars to be launched in the Indian market. Fiat as a manufacturer became very popular in the country at this time. Fiat cars were very popular among the wealthy community at that time. It was also considered a status symbol. Today, the Fiat 1100 is considered a vintage car, and many car collectors have well-maintained examples of this car with them. The Fiat 1100 was popular for its unique design at that time and it also turned many heads on the road. The car that belongs to the actor actually appears to be well maintained. The car gets an olive green tint with bronze or copper colored inserts in several places. The actor could also redo the interiors to keep it fresh. The Fiat 1100 was fitted with a 1089 cc four-cylinder petrol engine. The engine developed a maximum of 36 hp and was mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. Engine power was transmitted to the rear wheels. This car can still be easily found in many parts of the country, especially in Mumbai where it was commonly used as a taxi. As mentioned above, actor Dharmendra has added many cars to his garage. The actor and his family have a collection of luxury cars and SUVs. It has cars like Mercedes-Benz SL500, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Land Rover Range Rover SUV, etc. Other family members have been spotted in cars like Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550, Porsche 911, Porsche Cayenne. Dharmendra’s wife uses cars like a Hyundai Santa Fe, an Audi Q5 and a Mercedes-Benz ML-Class. Other family members have also been spotted in cars like a good old Pajero SFX, BMW X6, Audi Q5 and BMW X5 luxury SUV. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/bollywood-actor-dharmendra-posts-video-of-his-60-years-old-fiat-1100-car/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos