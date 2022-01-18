The Teen Wolf actor has a great idea to improve Halo Infinite’s loading screens





The TV star turned Halo Infinite gamer has some ideas for how the game can better take advantage of all of its gorgeous artwork.



Because Infinite Halo officially launched earlier this winter, most fans and critics alike were impressed with what the game has to offer. However, it turns out that Teen Wolf Stephen Ford has a suggestion to improve the game a bit. Infinite Halo finally launched its multiplayer mode with a surprise drop in November and its full campaign in December after developer 343 Industries had to delay the release, which would have seen it being a launch title for the Xbox Series X/S. One of the reasons the game’s arrival was pushed back is that the company didn’t think the game’s appearance was up to par. It looks like the wait was worth it, as many people were impressed with the improved visuals. Now Stephen Ford has an idea that would make waiting for a multiplayer match a little more interesting while showing off the art of the game. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: Halo Infinite could improve armor customization in a simple way The actor took to Twitter over the weekend to offer the usage suggestion Infinite HaloConcept art of as a loading screen for multiplayer matches, instead of the same map of the same canyon every time. While making clear that he understands everyone is busy working on the game, he added that he thinks his suggestion would be a “cool way” for artists working on the game to show off their stuff. Although Ford said he understood the people working on Halo Infinite were very busy, he clearly felt his idea was a good one. After the initial tweet suggesting using concept art on loading screens, he posted another tweet where he specifically tweeted at Halo Community Manager Brian Jarrard, apparently hoping for a response.

It didn’t take long for some of Ford’s supporters to weigh in and agree that his idea would be better than what the game currently offers on this loading screen. Considering that there have been cases where the Infinite Halo The UI loading screen took longer than expected, it makes sense that some would be frustrated watching the same scene over and over again. These sorts of suggestions aren’t particularly new either. While most are generally happy with the latest draft of 343, there have been other suggestions here and there as to how Infinite Halo could be improved with regards to the look of the game, or the items or characters in the game.

Infinite Halo is available now on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. MORE: Halo Infinite Review

