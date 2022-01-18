Dileep calls on Kerala HC to ban media reporting in actor assault case





Dileep’s motion alleged that there was a willful act of prejudice to the trial by publishing his actions.

Actor Dileep, who is accused in the actor kidnapping and sexual assault case, applied to the Kerala High Court on Monday (January 17) for an order banning the publication and broadcast of matters related to the trial. Dileep claimed that the investigation and prosecution services had dropped the lawsuit in court. He filed the petition against the state police chief, the investigator and a private television station. He said a “closed trial” was required under section 327(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for the offense with which he was charged and that the printing and publication of the procedure were illegal. “They (the investigative and prosecuting agencies) have sponsored and resorted to media lawsuits because these have no accountability and can be easily sponsored, especially in a time when fake news and contrary forms of journalism ethics are prevalent and it is easy to choose an appropriate media house and use their services to propagate lies about the trial of the case,” the petition states. The motion filed through attorney Philip T Varghese alleged that there had been a deliberate and concerted act of criminal contempt obstructing the administration of justice by scandalizing the court and prejudicing the trial by publishing the deeds of the trial conducted. Read: Timeline: Actor’s sexual assault case that continues to rock Kerala Dileep also alleged that not only the private television channel, but other outlets including print, digital and social media are now printing and publishing information that constitutes criminal contempt. The Kerala Police Crime Branch had filed a new First Information Report (FIR) against Dileep on January 9, days after incriminating audio clips about him emerged. The FIR was recorded based on a complaint filed by an investigator based on an alleged audio clip of Dileep which was recently released by a TV station in which the actor was heard conspiring to attack officials. The audio clips were released shortly after a director, Balachandra Kumar, made startling revelations against Dileep in the actress’ assault case via a TV channel. Read: WCC members, many in the Malayalam film industry, support sexual assault survivor in Dileep case

