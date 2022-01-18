Cops are closing in on the person who hid the music video





Kochi: Another arrest is likely in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a movie actress in early 2017. The police investigation reportedly led to the person who hid major portions of objectionable video footage of the crime. The police zeroed in on this person based on statements by director Balachandrakumar and Mehboob P Abdullah, a businessman who partnered with actor Dileep, who is one of the defendants in this sensational case. . Since the copy of the video footage had been recovered earlier, police had abandoned efforts to find the original copy early on. The footage was withheld as part of a plot to destroy evidence and thereby protect the accused during further investigation. Although they were unable to locate this primary material object evidence, the police had slapped the section relating to the destruction of evidence and had not arrested anyone on these charges. Now the police are preparing to register a case in connection with this as well. The main defendant Pulsar Suni had revealed that he had given the mobile phone containing the visuals to two lawyers. Although these two lawyers were named in the First Information Report (FIR) as defendants, they were later removed from the list of defendants. More evidence, new witnesses With new witnesses to be cross-examined on the basis of leave granted by the High Court the other day, more evidence relating to the main material object and how it was concealed would come before the court. Although the investigative team submitted only one indictment in the case, investigations have reached this stage in three phases. The first phase of the investigations ended with the arrest of Pulsur Suni and his accomplices. In the meantime, the police received information regarding the conspiracy behind the sexual assault case, but never thought they would have evidence to make an arrest. Dileep’s involvement in the case first fell into the public domain through Pulsar Sunis’ letter. Even then, the prosecution did not present the case that the material object had been hidden or destroyed. The continued investigation currently being carried out by the crime branch special investigation team is currently aimed at removing this drawback.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/news/kerala/2022/01/18/dileep-actress-assault-case-arrest-likely.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos