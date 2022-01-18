“Salman Khan is my big brother,” says KRK; gets brutally trolled

Bombay: It looks like self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan has decided to end his standoff with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In his last tweet, KRK called Salman his big brother and even urged the media not to associate each of his tweets with the actor. He also mentioned that there seems to be a “little misunderstanding” between the two.

For the uninitiated, KRK faced legal heat in 2021 when Salman Khan slapped him with a defamation suit. While the self-proclaimed critic claimed that Salman sued him for his criticism of Radhe, Khans’ spokesperson on the other hand said the case was filed for his allegations about the actor and his NGO.

Shortly after KRK tweeted in a softer tone against Salman, netizens began brutally trolling him asking the self-critic if he was scared of the superstar. “Kya hua Bhai kahi Salman Khan Dubai to nahi pahuch Gaye,” one wrote. “Kya hua krk bhai upr se phone aya kya?” writes another.

Over the years, KRK has called out several actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rani Mukerjee, Disha Patani among others on various issues. He mainly targeted them for their flop films.